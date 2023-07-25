Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/regn.



What is this all about?

On June 27, 2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received a complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, declining to approve Regeneron’s application for an 8mg dose of its eye disease therapy aflibercept that is marketed in the U.S. as Eylea.

Regeneron cited an ongoing review of findings at a third-party filler as the reason for the FDA’s rejection.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock dropped more than 9% on June 27, 2023 following the announcement.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

Whistleblowers: Persons with information about the complete response letter for 8mg Eyelea, any Form 483s issued by the FDA, or any related manufacturing issues at Catalent, should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of potential whistleblower programs, under which whistleblowers can receive a reward. Block & Leviton can discuss your options.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

