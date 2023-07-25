Business Warrior Corporation (BZWR) Introduces Marketing Services for Lenders

PHOENIX, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Warrior Corporation (OTC: BZWR), the source for cloud-based lending solutions designed to fuel sustainable business growth, announced the launch of their innovative advertising service, designed exclusively for lenders, supported by a money-back guarantee. The service is a comprehensive solution utilizing advanced marketing strategies to attract top-quality borrowers and achieve outstanding returns on investment for private lenders, banks, and credit unions. The service is built to drive success and revolutionize how lenders attract, engage, and convert borrowers.



Business Warrior's lender marketing service comprises deep industry knowledge, advanced marketing strategies, and a borrower-centric approach to help lenders thrive in a highly competitive landscape. The company's 300% return on investment history for its marketing clients is a powerful testament to the effectiveness of its proven marketing system, which, combined with the team's technical development experience, creates a comprehensive solution from industry experts.

In today's competitive lending industry, reaching the right borrowers and maximizing conversions is paramount. Advanced advertising techniques that target high-quality borrowers are at the core of Business Warrior's Marketing Services. With their expertise in paid search advertising, paid social advertising, and other digital marketing channels, the service ensures lenders' loan offerings are prominently positioned in front of their ideal audience.

“The marketing solution bridges technical development experience with proven marketing services to present a major opportunity for lenders, cementing our position as the backbone of successful lending operations. By maximizing visibility, attracting highly qualified borrowers, and optimizing loan flow for successful borrower payments, our team's in-depth technical knowledge of the full lending cycle with our software, PayPlan, ensures lenders achieve unprecedented success," said Jonathan Brooks, President of Business Warrior, outlining a promising outlook for the company.

Unlike traditional marketing in the lender environment that focuses on the initial click and loan application process, the Business Warrior marketing service sets itself apart with its holistic approach that covers every crucial step from the initial click to the borrower's final payment. This comprehensive system ensures lenders attract and convert borrowers effectively and optimize the entire borrower journey to drive successful loan repayment and customer satisfaction. By addressing the entire lending lifecycle, Lender Marketing Services goes beyond acquiring applications to encompass the ultimate goal of a thriving lending business: driving borrower conversions, reducing default rates, and building a sustainable loan portfolio. This unique focus on the complete borrower experience sets Lender Marketing Services apart and enables lenders to achieve unprecedented success in the dynamic lending industry.

Business Warrior's team of lending experts brings years of experience and a deep understanding of the lending industry's dynamics. They work closely with clients to develop tailored marketing strategies aligning with their goals and objectives. Whether improving cost per acquisition, boosting lead generation, or enhancing overall loan profitability, Business Warrior's lender marketing services provide a comprehensive solution.

"Having a trustworthy marketing system becomes more critical than ever because as lending demand increases along with interest rates, a proven marketing system ensures that your advertising efforts generate a strong return on investment, ultimately positioned for continued success in the competitive lending market. Our goal is to ensure lenders survive and thrive in this dynamic landscape while maximizing client return on investment and securing long-term success," added Jonathan.

The company's track record of delivering positive client results further solidifies its commitment to helping lenders thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Lenders seeking to enhance their marketing efforts and drive lending success are encouraged to explore Business Warrior's Lender Marketing Services and learn more about the solution and money-back guarantee.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior Corporation (BZWR) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC Pink Sheets. Their signature product, PayPlan, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) turnkey lending solution built for lenders and high-growth companies. We are a full-service provider with end-to-end lending technology, including custom software development and customer acquisition marketing services. Founded in 2014, Business Warrior is a SaaS marketing company with a virtual workforce and employees worldwide. The company has worked with over 25,000 global businesses ranging from small to enterprise businesses. Business Warrior acquired Helix House and Alchemy Technologies in 2022. For more information, visit https://businesswarrior.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company’s management regarding the future of the company’s business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words “aim,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “hope,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “will” and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company’s control) and could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering, or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations:

John Bailey

Investors@BusinessWarrior.com

(855) 884-5805