Safeguarding Confidentiality: OP360 Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Robust Information Security Practices
This recognition assures our clients that their information is managed securely and confidentially, benchmarked against global standards of excellence.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360 (OfficePartners360), a proven challenger BPO delivering outsourcing solutions for businesses, is pleased to announce its successful certification for the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard. This accomplishment further strengthens OP360's commitment to ensuring the highest level of information protection for its clients.
ISO/IEC 27001 is a globally recognized standard that establishes requirements for implementing a robust and efficient information security management system (ISMS). OP360 underwent a rigorous evaluation process, including an audit of its ISMS, policies, and procedures, conducted by an independent third-party auditor. This audit thoroughly assessed OP360's compliance with ISO standards.
Atty. Tess Tan, Senior Director of Legal and Compliance at OP360, commented, "We take great pride in achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This recognition signifies that OP360's ISMS has been benchmarked against global standards of excellence, ensuring our clients that their information is managed securely and confidentially."
The ISO certification represents just one of OP360's recent accomplishments. As the company looks ahead to the future, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional services to its clients and customers throughout 2023 and beyond.
About OP360
OP360 (OfficePartners360) was founded in 2006 with a focus on building relationships as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop-shop for full-service outsourcing, we deliver streamlined solutions while reducing costs, improving service levels, and increasing top-line performance. With 24/7/365 omnichannel experience in various domains including customer support, data center, accounting, and IT support, our success is the result of our people, technology, and progressive thought leadership that enables us to continually raise the bar of world-class customer experience. At OP360, we strive to enable business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients and are guided by our core values of integrity and commitment to its clients' success.
