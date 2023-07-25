Submit Release
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.25.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $4.2 million and $8.8 million, compared to $4.2 million and $7.7 million for the same periods of 2022. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 2022 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities losses of $12,000 (from a loss of $43,000 to a loss of $31,000) for the three month period and a decrease in after-tax securities losses of $29,000 (from a loss of $91,000 to a loss of $62,000) for the six month period. In addition, bank-owned life insurance income increased due to a gain on death benefit of $380,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2023, while an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted the six months ended June 30, 2022.

  • The provision for credit losses decreased $850,000 and $629,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 to a recovery of $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively compared to a provision of $330,000 and $480,000 for the 2022 periods due primarily to a recovery on a commercial loan during the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the provision for credit losses also resulted from improving loan portfolio credit metrics and a minimal level of loan charge-offs.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 were $0.59 and $1.25. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 were $0.60 and $1.08.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.80% for three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.88% for the corresponding period of 2022. Annualized return on average assets was 0.86% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.80% for the corresponding period of 2022.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 9.53% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 10.15% for the corresponding period of 2022. Annualized return on average equity was 10.37% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 9.20% for the corresponding period of 2022.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.2 million and $8.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to $4.3 million and $7.8 million for the same periods of 2022. Core earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.60 and $1.26 basic and diluted, compared to $0.61 and $1.10 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same periods of 2022. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.80% and 9.60% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.89% and 10.25% for the corresponding periods of 2022. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.86% and 10.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to 0.81% and 9.31% for the corresponding periods of 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.77% and 2.92%, compared to 3.12% and 3.03% for the corresponding periods of 2022. The decrease in the net interest margin for the three and six month periods was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 198 and 161 basis points ("bps"), respectively. The FOMC rate increases during 2022 and 2023 contributed to the increases in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the rate paid on short-term borrowings increased 513 bps and 498 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022. Short-term borrowings increased in volume and rate paid as this funding source was utilized to provide funding for the growth in the loan portfolio, resulting in an increase of $2.2 million and $3.7 million in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 158 and 127 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the corresponding periods of 2022 due to the FOMC rate actions and an increase in competition for deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 increased 266 bps and 211 bps, respectively, as deposit gathering campaigns initiated in the latter part of 2022 continued throughout 2023. In addition, brokered deposit have been utilized to assist with the funding of the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs. Partially offsetting the increase in funding cost was an increases in the yield on interest-earning assets and growth in the average balance of the earning asset portfolio compared to the same periods in 2022. The average loan portfolio balance increased $291.2 million and $278.9 million for the three and six month periods, respectively, as the average yield on the portfolio increased 81 and 71 bps for the same periods. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023 were impacted by an increase of 109 and 99 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $243.5 million compared to June 30, 2022.  Cash and cash equivalents decreased $46.1 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $11.9 million and fed funds sold decreased $40.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $283.1 million to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with growth in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $5.1 million from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 as restricted investment in bank stock increased $11.0 million as additional stock was required to be held in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") due to an increase in the level of borrowings from the FHLB.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.24% at June 30, 2023 from 0.34% at June 30, 2022, as non-performing loans decreased to $4.3 million at June 30, 2023 from $5.1 million at June 30, 2022. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $349,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.66% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.97% at June 30, 2022 (prior to the adoption of CECL).

Deposits

Deposits decreased $35.8 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $48.4 million to $475.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022.  Core deposits declined as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Interest-bearing deposits increased $12.5 million from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2023 primarily due to increased utilization of brokered deposits of $79.2 million as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months was started during the latter part of 2022 and has continued during the first six months of 2023.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $8.3 million to $174.4 million at June 30, 2023 compared to June 30, 2022.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $13.8 million at June 30, 2023 increased from a loss of $9.7 million at June 30, 2022 as a result of a $9.8 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at June 30, 2023 compared to an unrealized loss of $6.2 million at June 30, 2022 coupled with an increase in loss of $622,000 in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $24.70 at June 30, 2023 compared to $23.56 at June 30, 2022, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.17% at June 30, 2023 and 8.78% at June 30, 2022. Dividends declared for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $0.64 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Contact:     Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
110 Reynolds Street
Williamsport, PA 17702
570-322-1111		    e-mail: pwod@pwod.com
         

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

    June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2023       2022     % Change
ASSETS:            
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 32,265     $ 26,540       21.57 %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     12,596       24,452       (48.49 )%
Federal funds sold           40,000       (100.00 )%
Total cash and cash equivalents     44,861       90,992       (50.70 )%
                 
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value     186,626       192,438       (3.02 )%
Investment equity securities, at fair value     1,143       1,186       (3.63 )%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value     24,438       13,458       81.59 %
Loans held for sale     3,049       3,857       (20.95 )%
Loans     1,769,403       1,489,132       18.82 %
Allowance for credit losses     (11,592 )     (14,393 )     (19.46 )%
Loans, net     1,757,811       1,474,739       19.19 %
Premises and equipment, net     31,180       32,671       (4.56 )%
Accrued interest receivable     9,498       8,246       15.18 %
Bank-owned life insurance     33,524       34,115       (1.73 )%
Investment in limited partnerships     8,402       4,901       71.43 %
Goodwill     16,450       17,104       (3.82 )%
Intangibles     260       396       (34.34 )%
Operating lease right of use asset     2,586       2,747       (5.86 )%
Deferred tax asset     6,332       5,689       11.30 %
Other assets     9,159       9,267       (1.17 )%
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,135,319     $ 1,891,806       12.87 %
                 
LIABILITIES:                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,077,820     $ 1,065,291       1.18 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     475,937       524,288       (9.22 )%
Total deposits     1,553,757       1,589,579       (2.25 )%
                 
Short-term borrowings     180,410       5,464       3,201.79 %
Long-term borrowings     202,692       112,874       79.57 %
Accrued interest payable     2,129       452       371.02 %
Operating lease liability     2,642       2,800       (5.64 )%
Other liabilities     19,287       14,583       32.26 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,960,917       1,725,752       13.63 %
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                 n/a  
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,573,713 and 7,559,165 shares issued; 7,063,488 and 7,048,940 shares outstanding     42,077       41,995       0.20 %
Additional paid-in capital     54,869       53,651       2.27 %
Retained earnings     104,104       92,903       12.06 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:            
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities     (9,753 )     (6,222 )     (56.75 )%
Defined benefit plan     (4,080 )     (3,458 )     (17.99 )%
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225     (12,815 )     (12,815 )     %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     174,402       166,054       5.03 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,135,319     $ 1,891,806       12.87 %
                         

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2023       2022     % Change     2023       2022     % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                        
Loans including fees   $ 19,846     $ 13,620       45.71 %   $ 37,851     $ 26,658       41.99 %
Investment securities:                        
Taxable     1,287       864       48.96 %     2,505       1,601       56.46 %
Tax-exempt     118       194       (39.18 )%     296       358       (17.32 )%
Dividend and other interest income     642       506       26.88 %     1,105       842       31.24 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME     21,893       15,184       44.18 %     41,757       29,459       41.75 %
                         
INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Deposits     4,851       710       583.24 %     8,223       1,498       448.93 %
Short-term borrowings     2,232       2       n/m       3,672       3       n/m  
Long-term borrowings     1,424       625       127.84 %     2,178       1,258       73.13 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     8,507       1,337       536.28 %     14,073       2,759       410.08 %
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME     13,386       13,847       (3.33 )%     27,684       26,700       3.69 %
                             
(Recovery) provision for loan credit     (614 )     330       (286.06 )%     (605 )     480       (226.04 )%
(Recovery) provision for off balance sheet credit exposures     (566 )           n/a       (504 )           n/a  
TOTAL (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     (1,180 )     330       (457.58 )%     (1,109 )     480       (331.04 )%
                             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     14,566       13,517       7.76 %     28,793       26,220       9.81 %
                             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                            
Service charges     516       509       1.38 %     1,012       1,004       0.80 %
Debt securities losses, available for sale     (19 )     (10 )     (90.00 )%     (80 )     (12 )     (566.67 )%
Net equity securities (losses) gains     (20 )     (44 )     54.55 %     1       (103 )     100.97 %
Bank-owned life insurance     166       161       3.11 %     722       331       118.13 %
Gain on sale of loans     244       266       (8.27 )%     475       611       (22.26 )%
Insurance commissions     115       107       7.48 %     280       277       1.08 %
Brokerage commissions     141       158       (10.76 )%     306       358       (14.53 )%
Loan broker income     317       371       (14.56 )%     487       912       (46.60 )%
Debit card income     340       391       (13.04 )%     675       736       (8.29 )%
Other     222       228       (2.63 )%     401       435       (7.82 )%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     2,022       2,137       (5.38 )%     4,279       4,549       (5.94 )%
                         
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                        
Salaries and employee benefits     6,312       6,141       2.78 %     12,488       12,405       0.67 %
Occupancy     772       740       4.32 %     1,638       1,650       (0.73 )%
Furniture and equipment     790       746       5.90 %     1,636       1,638       (0.12 )%
Software amortization     173       219       (21.00 )%     356       472       (24.58 )%
Pennsylvania shares tax     279       396       (29.55 )%     527       785       (32.87 )%
Professional fees     906       582       55.67 %     1,594       1,120       42.32 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance     452       228       98.25 %     697       430       62.09 %
Marketing     272       220       23.64 %     427       284       50.35 %
Intangible amortization     32       41       (21.95 )%     67       85       (21.18 )%
Other     1,441       1,107       30.17 %     2,897       2,558       13.25 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     11,429       10,420       9.68 %     22,327       21,427       4.20 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     5,159       5,234       (1.43 )%     10,745       9,342       15.02 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION     988       1,003       (1.50 )%     1,916       1,679       14.12 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 4,171     $ 4,231       (1.42 )%   $ 8,829     $ 7,663       15.22 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.59     $ 0.60       (1.67 )%   $ 1.25     $ 1.08       15.74 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.59     $ 0.60       (1.67 )%   $ 1.25     $ 1.08       15.74 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC     7,062,018       7,059,045       0.04 %     7,060,218       7,065,772       (0.08 )%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED     7,062,018       7,059,045       0.04 %     7,060,218       7,065,772       (0.08 )%
                                                 

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)   $ 66,613     $ 461       2.78 %   $ 52,886     $ 331       2.51 %
All other loans     1,672,111       19,482       4.67 %     1,394,631       13,358       3.84 %
Total loans (2)     1,738,724       19,943       4.60 %     1,447,517       13,689       3.79 %
                         
Federal funds sold                 n/a       48,352       154       1.28 %
                         
Taxable securities     190,862       1,807       3.84 %     154,484       1,048       2.75 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     23,310       150       2.61 %     45,824       245       2.17 %
Total securities     214,172       1,957       3.71 %     200,308       1,293       2.62 %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     9,961       122       4.91 %     102,172       168       0.66 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets     1,962,857       22,022       4.50 %     1,798,349       15,304       3.42 %
                         
Other assets     133,239               131,117          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,096,096             $ 1,929,466          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 232,889       155       0.27 %   $ 248,063       24       0.04 %
Super Now deposits     271,438       913       1.35 %     388,002       239       0.25 %
Money market deposits     293,682       1,665       2.27 %     304,636       210       0.28 %
Time deposits     261,947       2,118       3.24 %     164,301       237       0.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,059,956       4,851       1.84 %     1,105,002       710       0.26 %
                         
Short-term borrowings     169,723       2,232       5.27 %     5,636       2       0.14 %
Long-term borrowings     182,719       1,424       3.13 %     112,901       625       2.22 %
Total borrowings     352,442       3,656       4.16 %     118,537       627       2.12 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,412,398       8,507       2.42 %     1,223,539       1,337       0.44 %
                         
Demand deposits     484,607               518,467          
Other liabilities     24,059               20,708          
Shareholders’ equity     175,032               166,752          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,096,096             $ 1,929,466          
Interest rate spread (3)             2.08 %             2.98 %
Net interest income/margin (3)       $ 13,515       2.77 %       $ 13,967       3.12 %
                                         

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

    Three Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022  
Total interest income   $ 21,893     $ 15,184  
Total interest expense     8,507       1,337  
Net interest income (GAAP)     13,386       13,847  
Tax equivalent adjustment     129       120  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)   $ 13,515     $ 13,967  
                 

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)

    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)   $ 65,669     $ 909       2.79 %   $ 50,775     $ 639       2.54 %
All other loans     1,636,798       37,133       4.57 %     1,372,810       26,153       3.84 %
Total loans (2)     1,702,467       38,042       4.51 %     1,423,585       26,792       3.80 %
                         
Federal funds sold                 n/a       49,171       247       1.01 %
                         
Taxable securities     186,168       3,386       3.67 %     149,489       1,968       2.67 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     28,409       375       2.66 %     43,416       453       2.12 %
Total securities     214,577       3,761       3.53 %     192,905       2,421       2.54 %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     9,985       224       4.52 %     129,704       228       0.35 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets     1,927,029       42,027       4.20 %     1,795,365       29,688       3.34 %
                         
Other assets     132,561               128,624          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,059,590             $ 1,923,989          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 238,067       275       0.23 %   $ 244,528       46       0.04 %
Super Now deposits     318,669       1,852       1.17 %     379,496       434       0.23 %
Money market deposits     291,719       2,945       2.04 %     301,744       396       0.26 %
Time deposits     225,414       3,151       2.82 %     177,487       622       0.71 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,073,869       8,223       1.54 %     1,103,255       1,498       0.27 %
                         
Short-term borrowings     145,871       3,672       5.09 %     5,416       3       0.11 %
Long-term borrowings     151,169       2,178       2.91 %     114,077       1,258       2.23 %
Total borrowings     297,040       5,850       3.98 %     119,493       1,261       2.13 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,370,909       14,073       2.07 %     1,222,748       2,759       0.46 %
                         
Demand deposits     491,356               512,441          
Other liabilities     27,050               22,184          
Shareholders’ equity     170,275               166,616          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 2,059,590             $ 1,923,989          
Interest rate spread (3)             2.13 %             2.88 %
Net interest income/margin (3)       $ 27,954       2.92 %       $ 26,929       3.03 %
                                         

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

    Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022  
Total interest income   $ 41,757     $ 29,459  
Total interest expense     14,073       2,759  
Net interest income     27,684       26,700  
Tax equivalent adjustment     270       229  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)   $ 27,954     $ 26,929  
                 


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 4,171     $ 4,658     $ 4,509     $ 5,250     $ 4,231  
Net interest income     13,386       14,298       15,548       15,532       13,847  
(Recovery) provision for credit losses     (1,180 )     71       575       855       330  
Net security losses     (39 )     (40 )     (39 )     (211 )     (54 )
Non-interest income, excluding net security losses     2,061       2,297       2,120       2,294       2,191  
Non-interest expense     11,429       10,898       11,251       10,320       10,420  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin     2.77 %     3.10 %     3.42 %     3.47 %     3.12 %
Annualized return on average assets     0.80 %     0.92 %     0.92 %     1.09 %     0.88 %
Annualized return on average equity     9.53 %     11.12 %     10.92 %     12.61 %     10.15 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     (0.11 )%     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.01 %     (0.01 )%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs     (472 )     123       149       37       (40 )
Efficiency ratio     73.78 %     65.46 %     59.79 %     57.70 %     64.72 %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.59     $ 0.66     $ 0.64     $ 0.74     $ 0.60  
Diluted earnings per share     0.59       0.64       0.64       0.74       0.60  
Dividend declared per share     0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32  
Book value     24.70       24.64       23.76       23.32       23.56  
Common stock price:                    
High     27.34       27.77       26.89       24.29       24.35  
Low     21.95       21.90       23.15       22.02       22.34  
Close     25.03       23.10       26.62       22.91       23.09  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic     7,062       7,058       7,055       7,051       7,059  
Fully Diluted     7,062       7,334       7,055       7,051       7,059  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued     7,574       7,570       7,567       7,563       7,559  
Treasury     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )
                                         


(Dollars in Thousands)   Quarter Ended
    6/30/2023   3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 2,135,319     $ 2,065,143     $ 2,000,080     $ 1,905,116     $ 1,891,806  
Loans, net     1,757,811       1,688,289       1,624,094       1,545,489       1,474,739  
Goodwill     16,450       16,450       16,450       17,104       17,104  
Intangibles     260       292       327       361       396  
Total deposits     1,553,757       1,638,835       1,556,460       1,590,415       1,589,579  
Noninterest-bearing     475,937       502,352       519,063       537,403       524,288  
Savings     229,108       239,526       247,952       249,532       249,057  
NOW     238,353       363,548       372,574       392,140       353,102  
Money Market     296,957       300,273       270,589       268,532       309,453  
Time Deposits     226,224       191,203       137,949       137,348       145,714  
Brokered Deposits     87,178       41,933       8,333       5,460       7,965  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,077,820       1,136,483       1,037,397       1,053,012       1,065,291  
                     
Core deposits*     1,240,355       1,405,699       1,410,178       1,447,607       1,435,900  
Shareholders’ equity     174,402       173,970       167,665       164,489       166,054  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 4,276     $ 4,766     $ 4,890     $ 5,743     $ 5,100  
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.20 %     0.23 %     0.24 %     0.30 %     0.27 %
Allowance for loan losses     11,592       11,734       15,637       15,211       14,393  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.66 %     0.69 %     0.95 %     0.97 %     0.97 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     271.09 %     246.20 %     319.78 %     264.86 %     282.22 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.24 %     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.37 %     0.34 %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets     8.17 %     8.42 %     8.40 %     8.63 %     8.78 %
                                         

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP net income   $ 4,171     $ 4,231     $ 8,829     $ 7,663  
Net securities losses, net of tax     31       43       62       91  
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 4,202     $ 4,274     $ 8,891     $ 7,754  
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Return on average assets (ROA)     0.80 %     0.88 %     0.86 %     0.80 %
Net securities losses, net of tax     %     0.01 %     %     0.01 %
Non-GAAP core ROA     0.80 %     0.89 %     0.86 %     0.81 %
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Return on average equity (ROE)     9.53 %     10.15 %     10.37 %     9.20 %
Net securities losses, net of tax     0.07 %     0.10 %     0.07 %     0.11 %
Non-GAAP core ROE     9.60 %     10.25 %     10.44 %     9.31 %
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.59     $ 0.60     $ 1.25     $ 1.08  
Net securities losses, net of tax     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.02  
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.60     $ 0.61     $ 1.26     $ 1.10  
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.59     $ 0.60     $ 1.25     $ 1.08  
Net securities losses, net of tax     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.02  
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.60     $ 0.61     $ 1.26     $ 1.10  
                                 

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

