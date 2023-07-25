Driving with the Sky: Exploring the Thriving Convertible Roof System Market and Its Impact on the Automotive Industry

Convertible Roof System Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Convertible Roof System Market by Roof Top (Hard Top, Soft Top), by Vehicle Class (Luxury Class, Semi-luxury Class), by Body (Sedan, SUV, Roadster), by Material (Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Carbon Fiber, Aluminum) and by Propulsion (ICE, EV): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." Convertible roof system is used in luxury and semi-luxury vehicles. Convertible roofs provide an open air drive experience with the ability to provide a roof on the top of the vehicle when needed. This system is either operated manually or remotely and is available in different shapes and sizes, depending upon the type of vehicle.

The system provides better air circulation along with superior brightness and illumination during daytime. OEMs have started offering roofs made with different materials such as PVC, carbon fiber, and aluminum, which provides a better experience to the driver. The Convertible Roof System Market Size is influenced by the increase in demand for luxury vehicles and the rise young population who prefer convertible roofs installed in their vehicles.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨

𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥

𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞

𝐀𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐢𝐤𝐢

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥

𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥

𝐇𝐨𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫

𝐇𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐳

𝐆𝐚𝐡𝐡 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞

The Convertible Roof System Market is segmented into roof top, vehicle class, body, material, propulsion, and region. By roof top, it is bifurcated into hard top and soft top. By vehicle class, it is categorized into luxury vehicles and semi-luxury vehicles. By body, it is classified into sedan, SUVs, and. On the basis of material, it is divided into PVC, carbon fiber, and aluminum. By propulsion, the market is segmented into ICE and EV vehicles. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The increased demand for premium vehicles along with innovations in material used in them is expected to act as a driver for the Convertible Roof System Market. In addition, the increase in penetration of convertible roof systems in SUVs and the craze of convertible roof system vehicles among youngsters is expected to increase the revenue of the players operating in market. However, penetration of panoramic sunroof and lower penetration of convertible roof system in mid-segment vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The factors leading to the increase in the convertible roof system market growth is the increased demand for premium vehicles along with the innovations in material to drive the convertible roof system. Moreover, penetration of panoramic sunroof and lower penetration of convertible roof system in mid-segment vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of the convertible roof system market. However, increasing penetration of convertible roof system in SUVs along with the craze of convertible roof system vehicles among youngsters is expected to increase the revenue of the players operating in convertible roof system market.

The major companies profiled for the convertible roof system market share include Webasto, Magne International, Valmet Automotive, Aisin Seiki, Continental, Pininfarina, Standex International, Hoerbiger, Haartz, and Gahh Automotive. These market players have implemented a number of strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

