Yield Engineering Systems Opens New Advanced Technology Center in Arizona to Support Semiconductor Growth in the US
YES, a leader in semiconductor technology solutions, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new 123,000-square-foot facility in Chandler, Arizona.
We are thankful and proud to partner with the City of Chandler, State of Arizona and the federal government in bringing the YATC to life.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yield Engineering Systems (YES), a leading provider of technology solutions and process equipment for the semiconductor ecosystem and applications, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new 123,000-square-foot facility in Chandler, Arizona. The facility is located at 3200 W. Germann Road within the Price Corridor employment center.
— Rama Alapati, CEO of YES
The state-of-the-art YES Advanced Technology Center (YATC) will include 50,000-square-feet of manufacturing space for unparalleled semiconductor manufacturing and process development. There will also be a 10,000 square foot cleanroom in the first development phase that will be expanded to approximately 40,000 square feet in the future. The cleanroom will allow YES to collaborate with its customers to develop innovative processes and validate platform prototypes.
For over four decades, YES has been at the forefront of research and development that has pioneered new equipment used in semiconductor fabs throughout the world. Its portfolio encompasses cutting-edge technology and innovative hardware that drives advancements in multiple industries, from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, to life sciences and mixed reality applications.
“YES has been financially supported by KCK Group for the past six years,” said Krishna Nety, Board Member of YES and Senior Managing Director at KCK Group. “YES’s continued growth and success is an excellent example of KCK’s commitment to American competitiveness, driven by industrial and emerging technologies.”
“YATC not only provides our customers and partners with state-of-the-art equipment for novel process development, but it is also a center that will bring best-in-class manufacturing of complex products in collaboration with our supply chain partners with an innovative business model, that enables significant job creation in the United States,” said Rama Alapati, CEO of YES. “We are thankful and proud to partner with the City of Chandler, State of Arizona and the federal government in bringing the YATC to life.”
Rezwan Lateef, President of YES added, “Designed to the highest standards of safety and workplace efficiency, the YATC will play a central role in our R&D collaborations with our global customer base and help them execute their exciting technology roadmaps. It also reflects our commitment to the United States' effort to build a strong domestic semiconductor industry, and we are proud to be a part of Arizona's burgeoning technology ecosystem."
Supporting the rapid expansion of the American semiconductor manufacturing infrastructure, YES has invested $25 million in the facility and aims to use it as a center of excellence that will help strengthen the semiconductor industry in Arizona and the entire US-based semiconductor ecosystem. The YATC should be complete by the end of 2023 and employ approximately 100 people, further propelling the region's technological prowess. To learn more about career opportunities with YES for the YATC Chandler office and other locations, visit YES's career page.
Several prominent government officials and community stakeholders also commented on the new YATC facility:
Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Chair of the Senate Space and Science Subcommittee, stated, "Yield Engineering System's new YATC facility will strengthen Arizona's leadership as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing. That's why I was proud to help pass our bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act into law to fuel Arizona careers, keep Americans safe against foreign adversaries like China, and boost our economic competitiveness."
Rep. Greg Stanton stated, “The East Valley is metro Phoenix’s hub for advanced manufacturing, and we didn’t develop that reputation by accident. It’s thanks to years of hard work, planning and targeted investments like our bipartisan CHIPS Act. I couldn’t be more excited that leading companies like YES have chosen to take advantage of all that Chandler has to offer and expand their operations to meet the growing demand.”
Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, stated, “We are excited to celebrate Yield Engineering Systems’ Technology Center grand opening in Chandler. With a focus on manufacturing excellence and innovative research and development operations, YES’s new facility is a valued addition to Arizona’s growing semiconductor industry.”
Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, stated, “The inclusion of Yield Engineering Systems into our ecosystem presents another arm to our dynamic industry. With its manufacturing capabilities and commitment to collaboration on new, innovative processes, YES will grow as a key piece of the Chandler and Greater Phoenix semiconductor ecosystem.”
Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, stated, “We are thrilled to officially welcome another high-value semiconductor supplier with the addition of Yield Engineering Systems. Chandler’s exceptional workforce and business-friendly environment continue to put our community on the short list for these highly competitive projects. We appreciate the significant investment that YES is making in Chandler and the new job opportunities that will be available in our community.”
About YES
Yield Engineering Systems (YES) is a provider of surface and materials enhancement technology solutions. YES’ high-tech process equipment helps bring to life complex processes that enable artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC), sciences and mixed reality applications. YES’ highly advanced thermal processing systems, deposition systems, and wet etch and clean technologies play a vital role in the processing of advanced node silicon wafers, next-generation substrates, wafer- and panel-level packages, power semiconductors, life compound semiconductors, internet of things (IoT) devices, microLED and miniLED displays, and micro-fluidic consumables for genomics. With innovative technologies designed to optimize performance and cost of ownership, YES serves as a trusted partner from startups to Fortune 100 companies in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California. To learn more about YES’ systems and service offerings, visit yieldengineering.com.
About the Arizona Commerce Authority
The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.
About City of Chandler
Chandler, Arizona has built a reputation as a Community of Innovation. Life in Chandler goes beyond a thriving and dynamic business community with progressive entrepreneurship. Known for its rich diversity, the City offers an outstanding quality of life for all generations with great schools and recreational opportunities. Chandler has grown to become the state's fourth largest City with a population of more than 286,000. Chandler has been named one of the nation's Best Places to Find a Job and Best Cities for Women in Tech. The City also is one of the safest communities in the nation and boasts AAA bond ratings from all three national rating agencies, one of only 40 communities to achieve this distinction. For more information, visit the City website, or connect with Chandler on social media.
About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council
The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), named the top economic development organization (EDO) globally in 2021 by the International Economic Development Council, works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional EDO, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 200 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 33 years, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping 950 companies, creating nearly 174,000 jobs and $36 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit gpec.org.
