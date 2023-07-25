Submit Release
KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

SMITHFIELD, N.C., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company reported net income of $1.6 million or $1.41 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $1.8 million or $1.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Comparing the second quarter 2023 to the second quarter of 2022, there was a decrease in net income of $236,000, which is primarily attributable to the $230,000 gain on sale of foreclosed assets recorded in June, 2022.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $5.1 million compared to $4.8 million at June 30, 2022. As a result of increased loan balances, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses during the second quarter 2023 in the amount of $110,000. Noninterest income for the three months ended June, 30 2023 was $829,000, compared to $952,000 for the comparable period ended June 30, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.5 million in the comparable period in 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $10.2 million, compared to $9.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 which was a 12.7% increase. Non-interest income was $1.6 million for the six month period ending June 30, 2023 compared to $1.8 million for the same period ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expenses was $7.6 million, compared to $6.8 million for the same period ending June 30, 2022. This is primarily attributable to increase in compensation and benefits.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $40.5 million, to $586.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $546.3 million at December 31, 2022. Net loan balances increased by $23.5 million to $437.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $413.7 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s investment securities totaled $97.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $98.6 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased $51.2 million to $532.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $481.6 million at December 31, 2022. The increase deposits included a $34.5 million increase in core deposits. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, short-term borrowings decreased $17.0 million. Total stockholders’ equity increased $5.6 million to $37.8 million at June 30, 2023, from $32.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to $3.3 million increase in retained earnings as a result of net income plus $1.0 million added to retained earnings resulting from the CECL adoption. In addition, the accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $1.8 million for six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming assets consisted of $839,000 nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2023, representing less than 0.15% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2023 totaled $3.5 million, or 0.80% of total loans.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, “KS Bank continues to have solid loan demand as our outstanding loan balances have increased 5.6% for the first six months of 2023. In addition, in that same time period net deposits increased 10.6%. We are extremely appreciative of the new personal and business customers that have become our clients over the last six months. The demand for our brand of personal community banking continues to increase due to continued changes in the banking landscape that is affecting customer service in our region.”

Continuing, Worley stated, “As expected, we are experiencing some margin compression with interest rates continuing to rise. Excluding the one time gain of $230,000 on sale of real estate in June 2022 , year-over-year earnings through the second quarter are flat. Given the volatility of rates over the last six months, we are pleased with this result. Our team continues to make adjustments as warranted on both loan and deposit rates as the Federal Reserve continues its quest to tame inflation. The bank’s non-performing loans and past dues remain at historic lows. In spite of the interest rate headwinds, our market area continues to grow and provide opportunities for the bank’s continued growth.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.25 per share for stockholders of record as of July 31, 2023 with payment to be made on August 10, 2023. 

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.68%, compared to 9.44% at December 31, 2022.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022.   Additionally, the Bank has received regulatory approval to build a full service branch in Dunn, NC to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


   
KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
           
           
    June 30, 2023   December 31,  
    (unaudited)   2022*  
           
    (Dollars in thousands)  
  ASSETS        
           
  Cash and due from banks:        
  Interest-earning $ 27,469     $ 4,558    
  Noninterest-earning   3,308       3,162    
  Time Deposit   100       5,100    
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   97,849       98,576    
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   299       1,021    
  Loans   440,782       418,809    
  Less allowance for credit losses   (3,530 )     (5,069 )  
  Net loans   437,252       413,740    
           
  Accrued interest receivable   2,039       2,093    
  Foreclosed assets, net   -       -    
  Property and equipment, net   10,147       9,347    
  Other assets   8,371       8,753    
           
  Total assets $ 586,834     $ 546,350    
           
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
  Liabilities        
  Deposits $ 532,793     $ 481,565    
  Short-term borrowings $ -     $ 17,028    
  Long-term borrowings   11,248       11,248    
  Accrued interest payable   297       117    
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,663       4,156    
           
  Total liabilities   549,001       514,114    
           
  Stockholder's Equity:        
  Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding        
  Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   1,359       1,359    
  Retained earnings, substantially restricted   45,282       41,453    
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (8,808 )     (10,576 )  
           
  Total stockholders' equity   37,833       32,236    
           
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 586,834     $ 546,350    
           
  * Derived from audited financial statements        
           


KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)  
               
               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,  
      2023     2022       2023     2022  
    (In thousands, except per share data)        
Interest and dividend income:            
  Loans $ 6,174   $ 4,327     $ 12,038   $ 8,457  
  Investment securities            
  Taxable   479     445       961     767  
  Tax-exempt   204     188       409     362  
  Dividends   3     (16 )     10     5  
  Interest-bearing deposits   326     133       543     177  
  Total interest and dividend income   7,186     5,077     $ 13,961     9,768  
               
Interest expense:            
  Deposits   1,944     211       3,318     430  
  Borrowings   175     86       378     324  
  Total interest expense   2,119     297       3,696     754  
               
  Net interest income   5,067     4,780       10,265     9,014  
               
Provision for credit losses   110     -       110     -  
               
  Net interest income after            
  provision for credit losses   4,957     4,780       10,155     9,014  
               
Noninterest income:            
  Service charges on deposit accounts   345     315       655     608  
  Fees from presold mortgages   6     8       9     12  
  Other income   478     629       903     1,134  
  Total noninterest income   829     952       1,567     1,754  
               
Noninterest expenses:            
  Compensation and benefits   2,358     2,066       4,722     4,109  
  Occupancy and equipment   504     545       1,038     1,029  
  Data processing & outside service fees   208     203       413     408  
  Advertising   67     32       115     50  
  Other   671     613       1,277     1,179  
  Total noninterest expenses   3,808     3,459       7,565     6,775  
               
  Income before income taxes   1,978     2,273       4,157     3,993  
               
Income tax   419     478       879     831  
               
  Net income $ 1,559   $ 1,795     $ 3,278   $ 3,162  
               
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41   $ 1.62     $ 2.96   $ 2.85  
               


Contact: Earl W. Worley, Jr.   Regina J Smith
President and Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101 (919) 938-3101

