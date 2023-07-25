DataShapes and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Powerful, Interoperating Signal AI Solutions for Government Use on Land, at Sea, in the Air, and in Space

Real-Time, Auditable AI for Signal, Waveform, and Video Analysts and Operators Now Available to Government Agencies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., and RESTON, Va., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataShapes, the leading signal and waveform AI, analytics, and intelligence company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as DataShapes’ Master Government Aggregator® making DataShapes’ products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Carahsoft and its reseller partners will speed implementation of our vital, breakthrough signal, waveform, and video intelligence solutions,” said Logan Selby, PhD, DataShapes’ President and Co-Founder. “DataShapes is pleased to join other industry-leading companies in the Carahsoft network, and we look forward to getting real-time, signal and waveform AI intelligence to those who are defending our great country.”

DataShapes closes the gap between the collection and analysis of signal and waveform data from weeks to minutes with mission-ready, interoperable products that are available at the edge, on premises, or in the cloud. These capabilities dramatically increase the warfighter’s ability to defend against attacks.

Government analysts and operators use DataShapes’ products—WaveShaper™, GlobalEdge™, InfiniteLoop™, and SNIPR™—to ingest, monitor, search and analyze any type of signal or waveform, on any platform, anywhere on earth and in space. DataShapes products autonomously monitor operating environments and filter any type of sensor data so that much smaller amounts of relevant data are transmitted. They detect, classify, analyze, and report on data at the far edge, on-premises and in the cloud—all in real time.

“With the addition of the DataShapes products to our offerings, we are able to bring auditable, AI-driven signal and waveform intelligence to customers who have been eagerly anticipating this capability,” said Edward Walinsky, who manages Carahsoft’s AI and Machine Learning Solutions. “DataShapes uniquely focuses on extracting the intelligence locked inside the massive amounts of waveform and signal data produced by the Government. By partnering with DataShapes and our reseller network, we can expedite the process to get the critical intelligence information to those who need it. We look forward to working with DataShapes to bring these innovative products to the Public Sector.”

"When you make it possible for people to query waveforms and signals as easily as they search Google, it is a gamechanger," said Jon Myers, DataShapes’ Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. "Our products are force multipliers that let analysts and operators extract actionable information from signals and waveforms in minutes, not weeks. Joining Carahsoft’s network will expand DataShapes’ presence and simplify acquisition for Government customers."

DataShapes’ products are available through Carahsoft SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 . For more information, contact the DataShapes’ team at Carahsoft at (703) 581-6713 or DataShapes@Carahsoft.com.

Carahsoft is helping Government agencies connect technology and industry partners with best-of-breed artificial intelligence, machine learning and high performance computing capabilities to meet mission needs. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI and Machine Learning solutions here.

About DataShapes

DataShapes is a veteran-founded company offering AI-powered, signal and waveform SaaS, on premises, and edge software products and solutions for the warfighter, the public sector, and for commercial enterprises. DataShapes has offices in Charlottesville, VA and San Francisco, CA. Visit us at www.datashapes.com.

Logan Selby

(866) 422-2060

logan@datashapes.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com