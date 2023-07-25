Toll Brothers Opens Luxury Model Homes at The Brix at The Packing District in Orlando, Florida

Both move-in ready and build-to-order homes are available in this luxury community offering distinctive architecture and urban lifestyle

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced two new model homes and quick move-in homes are available for tours in The Brix at The Packing District in Orlando, Florida. The new luxury townhome community is situated on an eight-acre site within The Packing District master plan near downtown Orlando and College Park.



The Brix at The Packing District includes 135 three-story low-maintenance luxury townhomes featuring distinct architectural design and optional rooftop terraces. The townhomes range in size from 1,449 to over 2,059 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

Two brand new model homes are now open daily, showcasing the latest trends in interior design and expansive indoor/outdoor living options. Quick move-in and move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this summer or fall.

“The stunning model homes at The Brix at The Packing District showcase the distinct interior and exterior design that truly set this community apart in the Orlando market,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “We also have a few move-in ready homes available, providing home buyers with the opportunity to move in immediately and enjoy the urban lifestyle and walkability that makes this community so unique.”

The Brix at The Packing District features a dog park, a tot lot, and a mew between the buildings that creates a linear park with gathering and seating areas. Additionally, the community is situated within walking distance to sought-after amenities, including the Orlando Tennis Centre, YMCA Family Center, food hall and beer garden, a futuristic regional park with a pond overlook, a 40-acre urban farm, sports fields, a pavilion, an entertainment stage, scenic walking and jogging trails, and more.

Residents will also enjoy: proximity to top-rated schools, colleges, and universities; nearby shopping, dining, arts, and recreation in College Park, downtown Orlando, Audubon Park, and Winter Park; and convenient access to the region’s world-renowned attractions and entertainment via major highways, including State Road 408 and Interstate 4.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

