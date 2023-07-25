Briggs Industrial Solutions announces Mark Piccirillo as new Chief Financial Officer.

Dallas, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs Industrial Solutions, a Sammons Industrial company, announced Mark Piccirillo as the new Chief Financial Officer. A proven strategic leader, with more than 25 years of experience, Piccirillo has held roles with responsibilities in the US and abroad that included mergers & acquisitions, P&L ownership, growth initiatives, and profitability improvements. Piccirillo has a proven record in leading complex finance organizations across multiple industries and driving change.

“I am excited to have Mark join our executive team and bring his breadth of experience to our organization. Mark’s approach to leadership and team development and strong values aligns with our company values and will help us to continue to grow in the future.” Dan Lister, President, Briggs Industrial Solutions.

Piccirillo joins Briggs from Lennox International, where he most recently served as Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer for Lennox’ Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration businesses. During his nearly 12 years with Lennox, Mark served as the CFO for four different business segments guiding the U.S. and Internationally based businesses through various stages of turn-around, growth and expansion.

Mark is a Certified Public Accountant and graduated cum laude from Babson College.

About Briggs Industrial Solutions

Briggs Industrial Solutions sits under the umbrella of Sammons Industrial, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. Briggs Industrial Solutions has a comprehensive offering of equipment, rental, service, and design products to provide complete business solutions for our customers with 21 locations in six states through four distinct business units: Briggs Equipment, Briggs Truck & Rail, Briggs Earth & Ag, and Briggs Warehouse Solutions. Briggs Industrial was created from the original Briggs Equipment business which has been in business for more than 125 years.

For more information, please visit: BriggsIndustrialSolutions.com

About Sammons Enterprises Inc.

Sammons Enterprises, Inc., is a diverse holding corporation that owns and operates companies in five core business sectors: financial services, industrial, infrastructure, real estate, and investments. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with operations in four countries, Sammons was established in 1938. With over $7 Billion in annual revenues and over $123 Billion in assets, Sammons is one of the largest privately-held companies in the United States.

For more information, visit sammonsenterprises.com

