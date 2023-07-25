Pacminer, the blockchain mining platform, unveils a three-year strategic blueprint, purposed to cultivate a robust progression in global market operations.

Denver, CO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacminer, an avant-garde mining enterprise focusing on cloud computing capability, mainstream cryptocurrency excavation, and bespoke solution development, unveiled a decade-long strategic manifesto in a recent board meeting. The Pacminer platform aspires to invest in 20 to 25 firms across Europe, the United States, North America, and Africa within the next decade, fostering a novel network of distributed frameworks. This strategic move aims to bolster the steady global expansion of the mining platform.

Users currently stand at the inception of a fresh mining cycle, which signifies that the Bitcoin block rewards over the next four years will be relatively constant. The bustling activities on international blockchain platforms have attracted considerable attention from traditional enterprises and institutional investors. The hefty financial inflows from entities like Pacminer emanate a positive signal. Choosing to procure mining machinery at this juncture anticipates a dual appreciation in the value of both the equipment and the cryptocurrency





Pacminer, one of the globe's leading hashpower providers, extends a spectrum of cryptocurrency mining capabilities to diverse scales. It adopts an inclusive approach, empowering everyone to engage in mining with ease and speed. Since its inception, it has maintained an unwavering commitment to superior quality and constant innovation, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide multi-algorithm, multi-cryptocurrency cloud mining services. By focusing on both hardware and software, it ensures the optimal performance of mining machinery, offering miners the most proficient mining services.

Achieving the maximum output at the lowest cost, Pacminer also extends comprehensive, industry-wide solutions to its clientele. Its tailored services, celebrated for remotely facilitating deployments and resolving installation issues free of charge, have helped Pacminer amass considerable success and a reputable standing in the global marketplace. Presently, it services over two million clients across more than a hundred countries and regions, boasting a trading volume well beyond the hundred million mark.





Having garnered global trust and support through professional services, sterling reputation, and credibility, Pacminer is devoted to crafting the world's largest blockchain cloud computing platform and mining farm. By diminishing mining costs, augmenting mining revenues, and providing superior mining services to miners worldwide, the implementation of the decade-long strategic plan and the execution of subsequent actions are set to elevate Pacminer's revenue, paving the way for the global deployment of its industrial chain.

Pacminer also intends to enhance its ecological construction, establishing a comprehensive layout for blockchain digital asset management services. By 2030, the platform aims to amass an annual revenue of 230 billion US dollars, thereby serving each mining enthusiast with exceptional commitment and proficiency.

During the conference, the representative from Pacminer repeatedly emphasized the company's primary commitment to market expansion in Ghana. This move seeks to empower the evolution of the mining pool domain, ensuring that every new workforce member can acquire adequate income through their industrious efforts. Pacminer pledges to extend fair and equitable treatment to every member, enabling each to actualize their dreams through personal diligence. The company's ethos is founded on principles of equality, justice, freedom, and democracy. Pacminer embraces members from all walks of life, be they students, stay-at-home mothers, lawyers, ordinary office workers, or high-income earners, each finding their place within Pacminer to effect change in their lives through their hard work.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.



Sophia Johnson Pacminer Blockchain Technology Co.,Ltd. Sophia-at-pacminer.com