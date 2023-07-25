AN INSIGHTFUL BOOK ON LEADERSHIP BY ALLAN THOMPSON HITS ONLINE BOOKSHELVES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allan Thompson, a seasoned minister and leadership scholar, released a new book, Reflectional Leadership. The book offers a fresh approach to leadership development and draws from every one of the 260 chapters of New Testament.
Reflectional Leadership offers readers a collection of essayistic writings on leadership principles that are relevant to all walks of life. The author draws upon over fifty years of ministry and leadership experience to provide mini-glimpses into the servant leadership heart of God from His Word.
Reflectional Leadership's core is the spiritual discipline of reflection, a practice often overlooked in today's fast-paced world. The author argues that purposeful, habitual review involves rumination, evaluation, consideration of multiple perspectives, letting ideas mature and ferment, an association of past, present, and future, learning to find the best among the good, pondering possible outcomes, and decisions born of conviction and deliberation.
Although each chapter of Reflectional Leadership has unapologetically Christian overtones or relates to a biblical topic, the author has tried to show its worth to leaders from all avenues of life. The book offers practical insights and guidance for anyone wishing to improve their leadership character, competence, or calling. It is written for people of all faiths and no faith, making it accessible to a wide range of readers.
About The Author:
Currently living among the hills and hollers of West Virginia, Dr. Allan Thompson brings with him a rich cultural heritage. He was raised in Cajun southwestern Louisiana and worked in the deep pineywoods of East Texas. A distinguished scholar, Dr. Thompson holds a Ph.D. in Leadership Studies and has a proven track record as an educator at both university and seminary levels, teaching bachelor's and master's level courses.
Drawing from his vast experience leading mission trips and teaching leadership in higher education, Dr Thompson combines insights from over 80 journal volumes, sermons, New Testament, and personal reflections to share valuable leadership principles from a biblical perspective.
When he is not writing, he plays musical instruments and enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, canoeing, and fishing. His mission is to help individuals improve their leadership character, competence, and calling through the spiritual discipline of reflection. Reflectional Leadership is a profitable read for both individuals and church or company staff who wish to pursue and discuss it together.
https://www.amazon.com/REFLECTIONAL-LEADERSHIP-Leadership-Principle-Testament-ebook/dp/B0C4G4D1CG/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3H1CMHV1POTW5&keywords=Reflectional+Leadership+by+Allan+Thompson&qid=1690303668&s=digital-text&sprefix=reflectional+leadership+by+allan+thompson%2Cdigital-text%2C356&sr=1-1
Allan Thompson
