Storm Properties Welcomes Blue Burro Burritos & Cantina to Storm Plaza Retail Center

TORRANCE, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storm Properties Inc. is pleased to announce the signing of new tenant Blue Burro Burritos & Cantina to a multi-year lease at its Storm Plaza retail center at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Normandie Avenue in Torrance. This marks the fifth location for Blue Burro in Southern California including Long Beach (2 locations), Whittier, Pico Rivera and Lemon Grove.



The 40,000 square foot center is located on one of the main thoroughfares in Torrance, boasting more than 50,000 cars per day, and in excess of 230,000 residents within a three-mile radius. Now 100 percent leased, Storm Plaza is comprised of a desirable mix of regional and national tenants, including CVS Pharmacy, Wells Fargo, Goodwill Store, Buffalo Spot, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

“We want to welcome Blue Burro Burritos & Cantina to Storm Plaza and are excited to be fully leased to such a great mix of tenants" said Jay Ahluwalia, President of Storm Properties. "We want to thank Jason Ehrenpreis of Centers Business Management for acting as the leasing broker for Storm Properties," Ahluwalia added.

Storm Properties currently manages a diverse portfolio of industrial and retail properties and is targeting significant growth through further acquisitions. Its efforts are focused on core-plus to value-add retail and industrial properties in the $5-million to $30-million range in major Western metro markets. Additionally, Storm is seeking additional land opportunities for residential entitlement and commercial/industrial development.

Storm Properties, Inc. is a subsidiary of Torrance-based Storm Industries, Inc., an innovative and entrepreneurial organization with a growing family of companies. Over its 90-year history, Storm Industries, Inc. has evolved from a single brass foundry in Los Angeles to a highly diversified group of businesses operating across the globe.

