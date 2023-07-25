Islanders reminded to be prepared during hurricane season

CANADA, July 25 - Heavy rain, sustained winds, storm surge, flooding, and power outages are all things that can be expected during a hurricane or tropical storm.

The Provincial Emergency Management Organization (EMO) wants to remind everyone that hurricane season is underway, and the best response to these events is proper emergency planning.

Helpful reminders when planning for an emergency include:

making a household emergency plan to help everyone know what to do in case of emergency;

updating your preparedness kits, including extra food, pet supplies, water, masks and hygiene products;

bringing in or tying down furniture, play equipment, barbeques or anything that can become projectiles in the event of high winds;

ensuring you have fuel for generators and vehicles, as well as propane for outdoor cooking devices such as barbeques;

replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms; and

keeping up with the latest information from reliable sources such as following PEI Government, local media, and law enforcement social media channels.

“It’s important to remember that emergencies of any kind can happen anywhere, at anytime. Storms and weather events can have a significant impact on our Island, and they should be taken very seriously.” - Justice and Public Safety Minister and Attorney General Bloyce Thompson

PEI EMO collaborates with the Canadian Hurricane Centre to provide government departments, municipalities, community organizations and agency partners with the latest information so that roles can be fulfilled and everyone is prepared.

“Ocean temperatures are warm this year, which can increase the potential for hurricane formation,” said Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre Bob Robichaud. “Regardless of the total number of storms in the Atlantic this year, what’s really important is preparing for the storm that can hit you – there is no better time to prepare than now.”

For more information on how to be prepared for an emergency, visit: How to be Prepared for an Emergency.

Additionally, eligible non-profit community groups and municipalities can now take proactive action by accessing provincial funding to purchase and install generators at designated reception centres. For more information, visit Reception Centre Resiliency Fund.

The PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is responsible to collaborate with response agencies in emergency management for the Province.

EMO works closely to bring together government departments, communities and external partners in coordinating, and ensuring emergency response.

