Tecton Partners with Google Cloud to Provide Enterprises With the Fastest Path to Building Machine Learning-Powered Applications on Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecton, the leading machine learning (ML) feature platform company, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to make the Tecton feature platform available to Google Cloud users. Tecton's feature platform provides the data foundation for predictive and generative AI applications, allowing organizations to build more accurate models faster and serve them in production with enterprise-grade service levels.



To make high-quality predictions, ML models need access to high quality data signals, commonly referred to as ML features. But building ML features is the hardest part of deploying ML applications. ML teams struggle to build and manage the complex data pipelines needed to transform batch, streaming and real-time data into fresh ML features and serve these features at scale with production-grade latency and reliability. As a result, many ML models never make it to production, and the ones that do often provide suboptimal performance and accuracy.

Google Cloud offers industry-leading services for building and running ML-powered applications, including Vertex AI and open source tools like Kubernetes and TensorFlow. Google Cloud also provides advanced data processing infrastructure like BigQuery and DataProc.

Tecton now delivers the connective fabric that ties these services together for the purpose of building production-ready ML features. Tecton integrates tightly with Google Cloud’s AI and data services to provide a platform that automates the complete lifecycle of ML features, from feature definition and data transformation to online serving and operational monitoring, across batch, streaming and real-time data.

With Tecton on Google Cloud, data teams can accelerate the time to value and maximize performance and reliability of their ML models while controling costs. Tecton’s feature platform also provides a future-proof data foundation to meet the demands of real-time predictive and generative AI models.

“We are delighted to partner with Tecton to bring advanced Machine Learning feature engineering capabilities to Google Cloud,” said Manvinder Singh, Managing Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Via this partnership, customers can further accelerate the building of machine learning applications via Tecton and Google Cloud’s AI and data services.”

“Google Cloud provides world-class data and ML services,” said Mike Del Balso, co-founder and CEO of Tecton. “We're excited to bring the Tecton feature platform to Google Cloud to allow users to build and deploy better applications faster than ever before. Together, Tecton and Google Cloud provide the ideal solution for real-time predictive ML and generative AI use cases."

Additional Resources:

Read the joint blog from Google Cloud and Tecton “Announcing Tecton on Google Cloud: Accelerate the development of ML-powered applications”: www.tecton.ai/blog/announcing/tecton-google-cloud-integration

Read Tecton’s “State of Applied Machine Learning” report: https://resources.tecton.ai/the-state-of-applied-machine-learning-2023-report

About Tecton

Tecton’s mission is to make world-class ML accessible to every company. Tecton’s feature platform for ML enables data scientists to turn raw data into production-ready features, the predictive signals that feed ML models. The founders created the Uber Michelangelo ML platform, and the team has extensive experience building data systems for industry leaders like Google, Facebook, Airbnb and Uber. Tecton is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global as well as by strategic investors Databricks and Snowflake Ventures. Tecton is the main contributor and committer of Feast, the leading open source feature store. For more information, visit https://www.tecton.ai or follow @tectonAI.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



