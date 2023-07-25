Busch Shooting Range to hold Free Learn to Shoot Open House event Aug. 1

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.— There’s no better way to start in something new than trying it out for free, and that includes shooting sports. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a safe and fun way for beginners to sample several shooting sports at the same time.

MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance will hold a Learn to Shoot Open House event Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 3-7 p.m. This will be a free event open to ages 9 and up. MDC will supply all firearms, targets, safety equipment, and ammunition needed.

“Come join us anytime during the event and learn the basics of a wide variety of shooting disciplines from qualified MDC instructors,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manger Bryant Hertel. He also stressed that offering beginning shooters a chance to learn how to shoot safely is the most important aspect of the event.

The open house format will offer shooters flexibility in attending. Available instruction at four different shooting stations will include .22 caliber rifles, shotguns, archery, and atlatl throwing. Each participant will start in the classroom where they will sign in and receive a brief safety orientation. They will then receive a card to take to each shooting station. Shooters will get their cards punched at a station upon completing each shooting activity.

Busch Shooting Range staff will also help participants learn how shooting techniques can be applied to different hunting disciplines, along with managed and mentored hunt opportunities MDC offers new hunters.

“If you are new to shooting and/or hunting, this is a good opportunity to try different shooting sports and learn about programs we offer that teach those disciplines in more detail,” Hertel said.

No previous shooting experience or advanced registration is required, added Hertel. In order to maintain an efficient flow for the open-house style event, participants are asked to use only the firearms and ammunition supplied.

The Busch Shooting Range is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.