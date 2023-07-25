Lawmatics Wins a Sammy—2023 Sales and Marketing Innovation Technology of the Year

Legal-specific CRM Platform is Recognized for Excellence and Innovation

San Diego, CA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business Intelligence Group has named Lawmatics Product of the Year in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.

Lawmatics serves as the all-in-one legal CRM that modernizes the entire client lifecycle, from lead generation to retention. As the #1 growth engine for law firms, Lawmatics includes such features as client relationship management, marketing automation, events management, communication tools, time tracking, billing, and performance analytics.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for producing a platform that elevates the legal client experience,” said Matt Spiegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Lawmatics. “Business Intelligence Group’s recognition of our CRM validates how Lawmatics is revolutionizing legal – by empowering smartfirms with technology that allows them to laser-focus on their clients.”

“We are proud to reward and recognize Lawmatics for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”

In addition to this Sammy Award for Sales & Marketing Technology, Lawmatics is also a previous winner of Business Intelligence Group’s Bronze Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service.

The continuously innovating legal-specific CRM recently introduced its game-changing artificial intelligence generative text tool – LM[AI] – to the platform, along with event management features and an integration with Google AdWords. Lawmatics was named both a Summer 2023 High-Performer and Momentum Leader on popular software review site G2. Lawmatics is also part of the American Bar Association’s Member Discount Program.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 CRM for law firms, offering marketing automation, legal client intake, time & billing, and much more – all in one easy-to-use software. With Lawmatics, law firms streamline their operations, impress clients, and win more business. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more, visit www.lawmatics.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

