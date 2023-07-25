Comprehensive Analysis of the Portable Power Station Market Size, Top Opportunities, And Player Strategies As Per The Business Research Company's Portable Power Stations Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s report on the portable power stations market forecasts the global portable power stations market size is expected to grow from $3.8 billion in 2022 to $4.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7%. The global portable power stations market size is then expected to reach $5.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.



The increasing use of smart electronic gadgets is projected to boost the portable power station market ahead. Smart electronic devices are electronic gadgets that contain a microprocessor and provide continuous internet connectivity between one or more devices. A portable power station assists in charging or delivering electric power to smart electronic devices in situations such as power outages, being outside where constant electricity is not accessible, and others without interfering with device communication. According to Plume, a US-based personalized communications services provider, the average home in 2022 includes 17 connected devices, a 10% increase from the previous year, according to the biennial Plume IQ Smart Home Market Report issued on August 2022. As a result, the growing use of smart electronic gadgets propels the portable power station market forward.

Major players in the portable power stations market are Allpowers Industrial International, Anker Technology UK Ltd., Bluetti Power Inc., Duracell Inc., Goal Zero, Jackery Inc., Shenzhen Chafon Technology Co. Ltd., Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, Lion Energy Limited, Midland Radio Corp., AllPowers Industrial International Limited, Scott Electric Inc., Suaoki, Drow Enterprise, Fanttik Inc., and Alpha ESS Co. Ltd.

Technological developments are a major trend that is gaining traction in the portable power station market. Major players in the portable power station market are concentrating their efforts on creating new proprietary technologies to reduce charging time, meet consumer demand, and increase their market position. EcoFlow, a US-based portable power and renewable energy solutions supplier, for example, will debut the DELTA tiny portable power station in September 2021, the world's smallest, most compact, and most economical portable power station. Using standard AC outlets, its unique X-Stream AC fast recharge technology can charge devices up to 900 W at a maximum rate of 0%-80% in one hour and 100% in 1.6 hours. Comparable batteries can take three to seven hours to recharge completely, making this the fastest charging speed available on the market. The integrated smart inverter or adapter in the DELTA mini eliminates the need for consumers to carry a separate charger brick.

North America was the largest region in the portable power stations market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global portable power station market report during the forecast period.

The global portable power stations market is segmented by power source into hybrid power, direct power; by technology type into lithium-ion, sealed lead-acid; by capacity into 0-100 Wh, 100-200 Wh, 200-400 Wh, 400-1,000 Wh, 1,000-1,500 Wh, 1,500 Wh and above; by sales channel into online sales, direct sales; by application into emergency power, off-grid power, automotive, other applications.

Portable Power Stations Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the portable power stations market size, portable power stations market segments, portable power stations market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

