2023 to 2030, Electronic IMU Sensors Market Poised to Reach USD 2514.9 Million

The Electronic IMU Sensors Market Size and Share Analysis Report for the period 2023-2030 projects a CAGR of 4.4%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐬:

- Global Electronic IMU Sensors market is projected to experience a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.4% until 2026.

- The Global Electronic IMU Sensors Market Size Reached USD 1854.2 Million in 2021-2022.

- The Global Electronic IMU Sensors Market to Reach the Value of USD 2514.9 Million by the End of 2026.

- Geographical Analysis Covered are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, Middle East & Africa

- 152 Pages Report

- 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗦/𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Honeywell International

Northrop Grumman Corp

SAFRAN

Thales

Kearfott

KVH Industries

UTC

Systron Donner Inertial

IAI Tamam

Elop

L-3 Communications

VectorNav

Tronics

SBG systems

AOSense

Analog Devices

MEGGITT

Sensonor

EPSON TOYOCOM

JAE



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

An inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor is an electronic device that measures and reports a craft's velocity, orientation, and gravitational forces, using a combination of accelerometers and gyroscopes, sometimes also magnetometers. In this report, the high performance IMU sensors were counted and analyzed. We take into account industrial, aerospace, defense applications (even industrial applications are considered as “high-performance” applications, as opposed to consumer ones). This refers to the applications: we take into account all the inertial sensors except the consumer / mobile and the automotive applications.

In the future, the global consumption of Electronic IMU Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 957.05 (K units). The average operating rate will remain at 89% to 92%.

Honeywell, Northrop Grumman, SAFRAN and Thales captured the top four revenue share spots in the Electronic IMU Sensors market in 2015. Honeywell dominated with 34.54 percent revenue share, followed by Northrop Grumman with 19.27 percent revenue share and SAFRAN with 9.25 percent revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Electronic IMU Sensors brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The Electronic IMU Sensors Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market players, optimization of the value chain, trade regulations, recent developments, analysis of opportunities, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, expansion of the marketplace, and technological innovations.

The global Electronic IMU Sensors market is valued at USD 1854.2 million in 2019. The market size will reach USD 2514.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Based on TYPE, the Electronic IMU Sensors market from 2023 to 2030 is primarily split into:

FOG

RLG

DTG & Others Mechanical

Si / Quartz MEMS

HRG & Emerging technology

Based on applications, the Electronic IMU Sensors market from 2023 to 2030 covers:

Defense

Aerospace

Industrial, Naval, Offshore Markets



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱

1. How big is the global Electronic IMU Sensors market?

2. What is the demand of the global Electronic IMU Sensors market?

3. What is the year over year growth of the global Electronic IMU Sensors market?

4. What is the production and production value of the global Electronic IMU Sensors market?

5. Who are the key producers in the global Electronic IMU Sensors market?

6. What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The Electronic IMU Sensors market is undergoing significant growth, propelled by several key factors. These dynamics are shaping the industry and creating opportunities for innovation and expansion:

Technological Advancements: Rapid progress in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and blockchain is revolutionizing the market. Electronic IMU Sensorss can leverage these technologies to enhance operational efficiency, optimize supply chain processes, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Evolving Customer Expectations: Customers now expect transparency, real-time tracking, and streamlined logistics operations. Electronic IMU Sensorss are using technology to offer end-to-end visibility, efficient operations, and seamless integration, meeting the ever-changing demands of customers.

𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the Electronic IMU Sensors market. While initially disrupting supply chains and leading to a decline in trade volumes, it also accelerated the adoption of digital solutions and underscored the importance of resilient and agile logistics operations. Market players swiftly adapted to the changing landscape by implementing remote working solutions, contactless delivery options, and leveraging digital platforms for seamless coordination and visibility.

𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

1 Electronic IMU Sensors Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Electronic IMU Sensors Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Electronic IMU Sensors Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

5 Global Electronic IMU Sensors Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Electronic IMU Sensors Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Electronic IMU Sensors Market Forecast (2023-2030)

8 Electronic IMU Sensors Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

