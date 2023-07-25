Veritext Legal Solutions Releases MyVeritext 3.0

All-in-one centralized web portal provides simple scheduling, instant connection to remote sessions and fast file access in a secure environment

LIVINGSTON, N.J., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting and litigation support solutions, today announces the release of MyVeritext 3.0. This all-in-one complimentary and centralized web portal is designed to provide simple scheduling, instant connection to remote sessions, and fast file access in a secure environment.



With MyVeritext 3.0, users will have:

Simple and flexible scheduling options

Instant access to remote proceedings

Fast transcript and exhibit sharing

Robust search functionality

Filing date calendar

And much more

“MyVeritext 3.0 offers a holistic and integrated solution for our clients. Not only does it make scheduling reporters and downloading files effortless, but it also consolidates every necessary feature into a single platform, which is a unique aspect in the market,” states Mike Murray, director of client solutions at Veritext. “This platform has all the necessary tools in one place, along with secure file downloads and access to virtual proceedings and exhibit share sessions. This simplifies a firm’s workflow, reduces time spent on routine tasks and improves efficiency for our clients.”

MyVeritext 3.0 launch webinars are being offered on July 27 and August 2. To register, visit www.veritext.com/resources/myveritext. For more information or to sign up for MyVeritext 3.0, visit www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

