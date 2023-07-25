TaskUs Launches New State-of-the Art Site In Medellin to Accommodate Rapid Growth In Latin America

“The Gallery” Adds Capacity to TaskUs’ Operations in Colombia, which Include a Sold Out Site in Cali

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the launch of its new site in Medellin, the second largest city in Columbia. With completion expected by September 2023, the Medellin site further strengthens TaskUs' operational capabilities in Latin America.



Medellin, which is known as the “land of eternal spring” because it boasts amazingly warm weather all year round, has well-established technology infrastructure, a talented workforce and a culture of customer service. Strategically located in the heart of the city, “The Gallery” offers convenient access to teammates via bus and metro. Drawing inspiration from Medellin’s vibrant hip-hop culture, urban rhythm, and free-style expression, the Gallery redefines traditional workspaces by incorporating elements of graffiti and bringing the artistic spirit of the city to life.

The Medellin site adds to TaskUs’ presence in Colombia, which includes a site launched in November 2021 in Cali called “the Arena”, which grew so quickly that more seat capacity was added last year. TaskUs clients serviced in Colombia include some of the biggest names in global sports apparel, healthcare, e-commerce and financial services.

TaskUs has become a major, disruptive player in the business process outsourcing sector globally and in Colombia through its people-first culture and employee benefits and perks. TaskUs takes a people-focused approach and, in Colombia, all employees regardless of position have access to medicina prepagada, dental plans, and life insurance—all with 100% coverage. Each employee can also enlist two beneficiaries who are eligible for up to 50% coverage of the same benefits.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture and bring our exceptional customer service offerings to the vibrant city of Medellin," said Pablo Gonzalez, Vice President of Operations in Medellin. "The cultural richness and dynamic spirit of Medellin, along with the warm and welcoming nature of its people, make it the perfect location for our expansion. We are excited to collaborate with the local community, embrace their unique culture and contribute to the city's economic growth.”

“Colombia is one of our fastest growing regions and we are quickly adding capacity to meet the demand,” said Stephan Daoust, TaskUs, COO. “We are thrilled that Pablo Gonzalez has joined us to lead our new site in Medellin. He brings years of experience in customer operations and service management with business process outsourcers and large, innovative global brand names. Pablo is the perfect leader to drive our growth and success in Medellin.”

