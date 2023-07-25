- Docket Number:
FDA-2022-D-0055
Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a final guidance for industry entitled “M7(R2) Assessment and Control of DNA Reactive (Mutagenic) Impurities in Pharmaceuticals to Limit Potential Carcinogenic Risk” (M7(R2) Guidance) and two supplemental documents entitled “M7(R2) Addendum: Application of the Principles of the ICH M7 Guidance to Calculation of Compound-Specific Acceptable Intakes” (M7(R2) Addendum) and “M7(R2) Assessment and Control of DNA Reactive (Mutagenic) Impurities in Pharmaceuticals to Limit Potential Carcinogenic Risk Questions and Answers” (M7(R2) Questions and Answers). The M7(R2) Guidance, M7(R2) Addendum, and M7(R2) Questions and Answers were prepared under the auspices of the International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH). The guidance and supplemental documents are intended to harmonize the considerations for assessment and control of DNA reactive (mutagenic) impurities.
