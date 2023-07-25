PRIB: Senate adopts resolution commending Senate basketball team

PHILIPPINES, July 25 - Press Release

July 25, 2023 Senate adopts resolution commending Senate basketball team The Senate on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 adopted a resolution congratulating and commending the Senate Sentinels basketball team for winning its first UNTV Cup Executive Face Off championship trophy last July 23, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, who has been very supportive of the team, sponsored Senate Resolution No. 75. "It is with great pride that I stand here today to sponsor this resolution, congratulating and commending our very own Senate Sentinels, for emerging as the champions of this year's UNTV Cup Executive Face-off--in a historic victory, marking our first time to win the cup," Zubiri said. "I also want to thank the Senate community, who supported the team during the championship game and throughout the lead-up to it. It was so beautiful to see the Senate community coming together to cheer our team on--proving that we are not just coworkers here, but a tight-knit and supportive Senate family as well," he added. "The Senate Sentinels made the Senate of the Philippines proud when it won its first UNTV Cup Executive Face Off finals on July 23, 2023 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig city," the resolution stated. "The Senate Sentinels displayed its basketball prowess as it triumphed over the PNP responders in an 81-72 win. The historic win of the team brings great pride and honor to the institution and brings Senate community together in support and celebration," it added. The UNTV Cup Executive Face Off aims to give executives of various government agencies a time to relax and showcase their talents and skills in basketball as they compete for a cash price that will benefit their chosen charity. According to Zubiri, the cash prize of P1 million won by the Senate Sentinels will benefit the Tahanang Walang Hagdanan Inc., the Kythe Foundation Inc., and the Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. The Senate Sentinels basketball team is composed of Senators Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, Mark Villar, Director General Ronald Golding, Deputy Secretary Joey Flaminiano, Director Elbert Cruz, Director Renato Sison Jr., Atty. Patrick Paraoan, Jonnel Sangalang, Ashley Acedillo, Reynante Langit Jr., Christian Andaya, Daniel Diamzon, Javier Laiz, Warren Tan, Banjamin Navea Jr., and Reynaldo Malaga Jr. Sen. Angara was among the mythical five while his teammate Reynaldo Malaga clinched finals most valuable player. Senate President Zubiri, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, and former Senate President Franklin M. Drilon witnessed the championship game to express their full support to the team.