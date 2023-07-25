Poultry Diagnostics Market Predicted to Reach $1,142.5 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 11.4% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Ensuring Global Poultry Health: Poultry Diagnostics Market Driven by Rising Demand for Early Disease Detection and Biosecurity Measures, Expected to Witness Notable Growth with a Projected CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2030.

Burlingame, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, “Poultry Diagnostics Market, by Test Type (ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), Others (Direct Agglutination Test, etc.)), by Disease Type (Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Others (Chicken Anemia, Avian Mycoplasmosis, etc.)), by End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, and Veterinary Diagnostic Centers) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030” According to the report global poultry diagnostics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 536.7 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5762

Analysts’ Views on Global Poultry Diagnostics Market:

The adoption of organic growth strategies such as acquisition by key market players is expected to drive the global poultry diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Merck & Co., Inc., an animal healthcare company, announced that they had acquired IdentiGEN, a diagnostic company. This acquisition will strengthen Merck's portfolio with an evidence-based animal traceability solution for livestock and aquaculture to accurately and precisely trace beef, seafood, pork, and poultry that is verifiable from farm to table for the sustainable supply of quality food in order to protect public health.

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

The global poultry diagnostics market report is segmented into Test Type, Disease Type, End User, and Region

Based on Test Type, the market is segmented into ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), and Others (Direct Agglutination Test, etc.). Out of which, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) segment is expected to dominate the poultry diagnostics market during the forecast period and this is due to the increasing launch of ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) test over the forecast period.

Based on Disease Type, the market is segmented into Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Others (Chicken Anemia, Avian Mycoplasmosis, etc.) segment is expected to dominate the poultry diagnostics market during the forecast period and this is due to the increasing prevalence of Avian Salmonellosis over the forecast period.

Based on End User, the poultry diagnostics market is segmented into Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers Dental clinics segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is due to the increasing number of Veterinary Hospitals

Among all segmentation, test type segment has the highest potential due to the increasing launch of ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) test in North America region.

Poultry Diagnostics Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 536.7 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 11.4% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 1,142.5 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Test Type: ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), Others (Direct Agglutination Test, etc.)

ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay), PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), Others (Direct Agglutination Test, etc.) By Disease Type: Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Others (Chicken Anemia, Avian Mycoplasmosis, etc.)

Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease, Others (Chicken Anemia, Avian Mycoplasmosis, etc.) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostic Centers Companies covered: Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Baltivet, Bioingentech, Devex, BioChek, QIAGEN, Bioneer Corporation, Megacor Diagnostik GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., IdentiGEN, Abaxis, BIOMERIEUX, Transasia Bio-Medicals, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, EW Group Ltd., and Hygiena, LLC. Growth Drivers: Increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as product launches by key market players Restraints & Challenges: Increasing number of product recalls by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Request Customization of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5762

Key Market Takeaways:

The global poultry diagnostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period due to the increasing organic strategies such as acquisition by the key market players. For instance, in July 2018, Zoetis, an animal health company, announced that they had acquired Abaxis, a manufacturer of diagnostic products. This acquisition will help Zoetis to strengthen their position in veterinary diagnostics

Among test type, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is expected to hold dominant position in the global poultry diagnostics market due to increasing product launch by key market players over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, BioChek, a manufacturer of veterinary diagnostics kits, announced that they had launched Avian Influenza H5-H7-H9 Multiplex, a highly sensitive and specific PCR test kit that allows the simultaneous differentiation and quantification of the hemagglutinin (HA) subtypes of Avian Influenza viruses; H5, H7, and H9

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global poultry diagnostics market include Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Baltivet, Bioingentech, Devex, BioChek, QIAGEN, Bioneer Corporation, Megacor Diagnostik GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., IdentiGEN, Abaxis, BIOMERIEUX, Transasia Bio-Medicals, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, EW Group Ltd., and Hygiena, LLC.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5762

Market Segmentation:

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Test Type: ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Others (Direct Agglutination Test, etc.)

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type: Avian Salmonellosis Avian Influenza Newcastle Disease Infectious Bronchitis Infectious Bursal Disease Others (Chicken Anemia, Avian Mycoplasmosis, etc.)

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By End User: Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Global Poultry Diagnostics Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Pleural Diseases Market, By Disease Type (Pleurisy, Pleural Effusion, Pneumothorax, Mesothelioma, Others), By Diagnostic Tools (Imaging Techniques, Molecular Diagnostics, Thoracoscopy and Pleuroscopy), By Treatment Modalities (Medications, Thoracentesis and Pleurodesis, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Surgical Interventions), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutions), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

Physician Office Diagnostic Market, By Product Type (Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Devices, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Immunoassay Systems, Molecular Diagnostics, Urinalysis Systems), By End-User (Physician Offices and Clinics, Urgent Care Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Cancer Diagnosis, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com