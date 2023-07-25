Investigation of Masimo Corporation (MASI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI) complied with federal securities laws. On July 17, 2023, the Company announced preliminary revenue results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023, revealing healthcare revenue that was lower than expected, attributing the results in part to “[l]arge orders that were anticipated for the second quarter were delayed to the second half of the year” and “[c]onversions of new customers who have contracted to switch to Masimo were less than expected due to labor shortages in hospitals, and our OEM partners not being able to provide the patient monitoring equipment needed to complete the installations in a timely manner.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



