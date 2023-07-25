Nine Additional California Counties Choose Qualifacts as their Behavioral Health EHR Vendor of Choice

Credible EHR Platform implemented to help support CalAIM initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, announces that Amador, Calaveras, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Napa, Plumas, Sierra, and Tuolumne counties are now live. With these recent additions, an impressive total of 17 counties have successfully implemented the Credible EHR Platform.

In collaboration with Kings View Professional Services (KVPS), a Healthcare and Information Technology (HIT) services entity, these counties have benefited from KVPS experience to navigate and meet the objectives, requirements, and challenges of the CalAIM initiative and Behavioral Health Payment Reform.

To assist these Counties in meeting the Payment Reform deadline of July 1, 2023, Qualifacts product teams and KVPS conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Mental Health, Drug Medi-Cal, and Organized Delivery System (ODS) requirements. Based on the assessment findings, enhancements were developed to facilitate the implementation of new payment criteria and ensure compliance. Qualifacts also played a pivotal role in providing valuable guidance to County customers, assisting them in defining their organizations' testing approach.

“We are committed to supporting California's transition to the new payment system and assisting Counties as they navigate the challenges of this reform,” said Scott Phillips, CEO of Qualifacts.

To ensure preparedness, Qualifacts, and KVPS tested various aspects, such as successful file submission of claims, receiving acknowledgment reports, CalAIM business rules, submitting claims using Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes, and testing the add-on and Intergovernmental Transfer (IGT) processes, as outlined in the Qualifacts’ implementation process.

"We deliver efficient and high-quality onboarding experiences to our customers through our dedicated project managers, configuration analysts, and billing specialists. With our expertise, customers can confidently implement best practices optimize the platform, and drive operational processes effectively," said Robert Patton, VP of Implementation Services of Qualifacts.

“We are excited to partner with these California counties, equipping them with the robust capabilities of the Credible platform. With Credible, counties can successfully meet compliance objectives, streamline billing accuracy, and proactively manage risks,” said Dr. Amanda Nugent-Divine, CEO of Kings View Professional Services.

For over 25 years, KVPS has provided California's behavioral health market with clear and actionable technical solutions. Working alongside Qualifacts, they bring cutting-edge EHR solutions to California counties. With 18 counties already benefiting from our EHR platforms, including 15 on Credible and 3 on InSync, visit King's View Professional Services online today to discover how we empower agencies to improve outcomes, simplify compliance, and drive revenue.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is a leading provider of behavioral health software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, billing, and business intelligence. Its mission is to be an innovative and trusted technology and end-to-end solutions partner, enabling exceptional outcomes for its customers and those they serve. Qualifacts’ comprehensive portfolio, including the CareLogic®, Credible™, and InSync® platforms, spans and serves the entire behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services market supporting non-profit Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) as well as for-profit large enterprise and small business providers. Qualifacts has a loyal customer base, with more than 2,500 customers representing 75,000 providers serving more than 6 million patients. Qualifacts was recognized in the 2022 and 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report as having the top ranked Behavioral Health EHR solutions.

