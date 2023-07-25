Piezoelectric Ceramics Market 2023: Set to Reach USD 10120 Million by 2030 with a Striking 2.9% CAGR

According to the Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Analysis Report from 2023 to 2030, there is an expected CAGR of 2.9%.

- Global Piezoelectric Ceramics market is projected to experience a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 2.9% until 2026.

- The Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size Reached USD 8265.6 Million in 2021-2022.

- The Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market to Reach the Value of USD 10120 Million by the End of 2026.

- Geographical Analysis Covered are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America, Middle East & Africa

- 186 Pages Report

- 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗦/𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Advanced Abrasives

Annon Piezo Technology Co. Limited.

APC International Ltd.

Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd.

Central Electronics Limited

Ceradyne Inc.

Ceramic Magnetics Inc.

Ceramtec

Coorstek Inc.

CTS Corporation

Electro Ceramics (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Friatec AG

GCI Electro-Ceramics Co.

Harris Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Keltron Electro Ceramics Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Maruwa Co. Ltd.

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Morgan Advanced Materials

Rubicon Technology

Swiss Jewel Company

Taiyo Yuden

TCI Ceramics Inc.

Teledyne Reynolds Inc.

TRS Technologies Inc.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

The Science

Piezoelectric ceramic materials are ionically bonded and consist of atoms with positive and negative charges, called ions. These ions occupy positions in specific repeating units (called unit cells). If a unit cell is non-centro symmetric, i.e. lacking a centre of symmetry, then the application of a stress produces a net movement of the positive and negative ions with respect to each other and results in an electric dipole or polarisation.

The degree of polarisation is dependent upon the stress and whether tensile or compressive stresses are applied affects the charge produced. The dipoles, which are present due to the non-centro symmetric structure, form domains that are regions where neighbouring dipoles have the same alignment.

Initially the domains are randomly oriented (see figure on the left) and there is no overall polarisation of the ceramic and therefore it exhibits I no piezoelectric effect. By applying heat and a strong DC field the domains are subjected to 'poling', causing the domains that are nearly aligned to the field to grow at the expense of those at differing alignments. After cooling to room temperature and removing the DC field, the domains are 'locked' resulting in an overall alignment and the material is now piezoelectric.

The market for Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN) held the largest share of the piezoelectric materials market owing to their high piezoelectric sensitivity and ability to acquire desired shapes and sizes. Currently, the most widely used piezoelectric ceramic material is PMN. It is used in a variety of applications, including medical, industrial, and automotive.

The Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market players, optimization of the value chain, trade regulations, recent developments, analysis of opportunities, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, expansion of the marketplace, and technological innovations.

The global Piezoelectric Ceramics market is valued at USD 8265.6 million in 2019. The market size will reach USD 10120 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Based on TYPE, the Piezoelectric Ceramics market from 2023 to 2030 is primarily split into:

Titanate

Zirconia

Alumina

Others

Based on applications, the Piezoelectric Ceramics market from 2023 to 2030 covers:

High Dielectric Capacitors

Volatile Memories

Data and Information Storage

Energy Storage and Conversion

Environmental Monitoring

Others



𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱

1. How big is the global Piezoelectric Ceramics market?

2. What is the demand of the global Piezoelectric Ceramics market?

3. What is the year over year growth of the global Piezoelectric Ceramics market?

4. What is the production and production value of the global Piezoelectric Ceramics market?

5. Who are the key producers in the global Piezoelectric Ceramics market?

6. What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The Piezoelectric Ceramics market is undergoing significant growth, propelled by several key factors. These dynamics are shaping the industry and creating opportunities for innovation and expansion:

Technological Advancements: Rapid progress in technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, and blockchain is revolutionizing the market. Piezoelectric Ceramicss can leverage these technologies to enhance operational efficiency, optimize supply chain processes, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Evolving Customer Expectations: Customers now expect transparency, real-time tracking, and streamlined logistics operations. Piezoelectric Ceramicss are using technology to offer end-to-end visibility, efficient operations, and seamless integration, meeting the ever-changing demands of customers.

𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

1 Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

5 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Forecast (2023-2030)

8 Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

