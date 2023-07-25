Bradshaw Home Opening New East Coast Distribution Facility Operated by NFI to Better Serve Customers

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradshaw Home, a leading designer and marketer of kitchenware, bakeware, cookware, food storage and cleaning products, with brands including GoodCook®, Casabella®, and Evercare® announced today it will open a 1.2 million sq. ft. distribution center in Effingham County, Georgia. The new facility, located in Savannah Portside International Park in Bloomingdale, GA, was selected for its proximity to the Savannah port and access to Georgia’s logistics infrastructure. The facility will open in November and have an immediate impact on Bradshaw’s ability to better serve retail customers.



“More than 75% of Bradshaw’s customers are east of the Rocky Mountains, 55% are east of the Mississippi River,” said Bradshaw CEO Tony Hair. “By opening an east coast location, we expand our distribution network to more effectively service customers while significantly reducing freight miles to transport our products – a win-win for both retailers and the environment.”

Bradshaw is making a significant investment in infrastructure while partnering alongside NFI, a leading provider of North American supply chain solutions, to manage operations inside the facility. With over 90 years of supply chain expertise, NFI offers a strong presence in Savannah with warehouses and transload facilities, as well as dedicated and port drayage terminals throughout the area. NFI recently partnered with Georgia Port Authority to build a brand new transload facility at the Garden City Terminal, set to open this year.

"The exponential growth of the Savannah port market has been remarkable," shared William Mahoney, Chief Commercial Officer at NFI. "East Coast ports enable shippers to diversify their port strategy and reduce the shipping time to major metropolitan areas. Our relentless dedication to efficiency, innovation, and customer service has enabled us to partner and develop solutions with customers like Bradshaw Home."

The new distribution center is expected to create over 230 new jobs. Bradshaw and NFI will be hiring for various positions, including Forklift Operators for loading, and unloading, Material Handlers for kitting, Warehouse Operation Leads, and more. Those interested in learning more about the roles can submit their information at www.nficareers.com/savannah.

“As the No. 1 state for business, Georgia's robust infrastructure and workforce continue to attract industry leaders such as Bradshaw,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our focus on creating good jobs for hardworking Georgians continues to lead to opportunities such as the ones Bradshaw Home is creating in the Peach State.”

Senior Regional project manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on the project in partnership with the Effingham Industrial Development Authority and Georgia Ports Authority.

“We are pleased to welcome Bradshaw Home to our community,” said Matt Saxon, Chairman of the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. “We owe a special thanks to our development partners at Panattoni Development Company for their investment and helping attract world-class companies to Effingham County.”

“Bradshaw Home’s new facility is the perfect location from which to reach domestic markets spanning from Dallas to Chicago,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “Georgia is positioned at the center of a logistics network featuring 35 weekly containership calls, Class I rail service from CSX and Norfolk Southern, and unsurpassed interstate connectivity.”

“Counties near the Port of Savannah are experiencing unprecedented growth, attracting companies with national and global footprints like Bradshaw Home,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The region around Savannah has an impressive industry mix, with recent wins ranging from automotive to logistics. Effingham County and the Georgia Ports Authority have actively pursued a variety of industries to create a strong local economy.”

About Bradshaw Home

Bradshaw Home, headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, markets a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, food storage, and cleaning products marketed under brands including GoodCook®, Casabella® and Evercare®. Bradshaw maintains the number one market share for kitchenware in grocery stores, currently distributing in more than 100,000 retail store outlets in North America. Learn more at www.bradshawhome.com

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.9 billion in annual revenue and employs over 16,800 associates. NFI owns and operates over 70 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a dedicated fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,300 trailers. By 2023, NFI will operate the first 100% zero-emission drayage fleet, leading the transition to zero-emission goods movement in the United States. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

Contact: Desiree Dozier Desiree.Dozier@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aa25667-cf81-4922-95d9-5ff8cd8b301a