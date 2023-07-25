EFSA, European Commission and EU Member States launch #PlantHealth4Life campaign

Plants are the backbone of life on Earth: they provide us with the air we breathe and the food we eat. Today, plants are under heavy pressure due to climate change and human activities such as trade and travel. Plant pests can cause devastating economic and environmental losses. Xylella fastidiosa, for example, killed millions of olive trees in the Italian region of Puglia, with cases reported across Southern Europe.

“Plant health is fundamental to our wellbeing and the environment. EFSA, the EC and Member States work together to protect the EU from plant pests and diseases. The #PlantHealth4Life campaign is a joint initiative to raise citizens’ awareness about plant health risks. By engaging individuals across the EU, we aim to create a collective responsibility to keeping plants healthy," said EFSA’s Executive Director, Bernhard Url.

“With One-Health being very high on the agenda of the European Commission, protection from plant pests and diseases coming into the EU is a priority for us all. The smallest actions can have the biggest effects. This starts with being armed with the right information and to make sure that everyone understands this fight and contributes in a meaningful way to the EU’s leading role in protecting our biodiversity ," said Claire Bury, Deputy Director-General for Food Sustainability of DG SANTE.

Our actions are key – get involved!

‘Keep plants healthy, protect life’ is the campaign message: we all have a key role to play! Visit the #PlantHealth4Life website and discover how you can safeguard plant health: Are you travelling outside the EU ? If you fall in love with an exotic plant during your adventures, take a picture, don’t take the seeds home. Otherwise, you could spread new pests by carrying them in your luggage.

Pests and diseases can also come in through the plants we buy , if they have not been properly checked and certified. When you buy plants online from outside the EU, make sure they come with a plant health certificate.

Talk about the importance of plants with your children to create a younger generation of plant health ambassadors. Everyone can support the campaign. On the #PlantHealth4Life website you will soon be able to find resources translated in all EU languages – press materials, videos, and social media posts to share on your channels. Together we can ensure a healthier future for ourselves, our communities, and the environment!

About the campaign