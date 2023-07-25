Fibroid Fighters Foundation Hosts 50 Shades of Purple Fibroid Awareness Event

Celebrities to Take Part in July Fibroid Awareness Month

NORTHBROK, IL, USA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fibroid Fighters Foundation will host the 50 Shades of Purple Fibroid Awareness Event on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. [EST] at the Empire Steak House East 50th, 151 East 50th Street, New York, in New York City. The event will commemorate July Fibroid Awareness Month and bring celebrities, supporters, and the community together to raise awareness about uterine fibroids, the most common non-cancerous tumor in the uterus.

Multi-media personality TT Torrez, WQHT FM Hot 97’s Vice President of Artist and Label Relations and Music Director, will serve as the host for the evening that highlights include:

A Celebrity Q&A panel with actress and fibroid advocate Cynthia Bailey, celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee, reality TV star Shay Johnson and many more. These women will share how fibroids impacted their lives, and how they managed treatment.

Musical performances by various artists, headlined by singer-songwriter Lil' Mo, who will sing her hit songs about empowerment and resilience.

A motivational speech by author and Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Keith Brown, known as “Mr. I'm Possible”. Brown will talk about overcoming adversity and leading a healthier life.

The event will also include an informative session on “How to Talk to Doctors, Families and Friends about Fibroids” led by leading physicians in fibroid care. A comprehensive overview of symptoms and UFE treatment will be discussed, and how fibroids affect fertility and pregnancy.

A special presentation by Fibroid Fighters Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson, M.D. will discuss the fibroid healthcare crisis in America and the need to raise awareness about non-surgical treatment options. Katsnelson is a leading expert on fibroids and says that women are seldom offered less drastic procedures, such as uterine fibroid embolization, that preserves their fertility.

“Hysterectomies are major healthcare catastrophes that are happening when advances in minimally invasive procedures have proven outcomes that offer tremendous benefits for patients,” said Katsnelson, “Hysterectomies do not and should not happen. It is the complete removal of the uterus for a benign condition.”

The Fibroid Fighter Foundation hosts awareness events nationwide like the 50 Shades of Purple to educate women about fibroid treatments, empower them to take control of their health and find the support they need.

Event sponsors include USA Fibroid Centers, Merit Medical, Planned Parenthood, Moore Promotions, United GMG, Antenna Satellite, USA Data, AMW PR, El Especialito, ReachTV, and Univision. Sponsor support helps improve treatment, research, and patient advocacy services.

“I’m excited to be a part of the 50 Shades of Purple Fibroid Awareness Event,” said Cynthia Bailey. “I’ve been very open about my battle with fibroids, because I want to help other women who are struggling. It is important that women know that they do not have to suffer in silence.”

For further information and to purchase tickets to the Fifty Shades of Purple Reception, visit https://www.fibroidfighters.org/.

About Fibroid Fighters



The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s health and safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the public about the health, social and economic impact of uterine fibroids with a focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.