First Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Net income was $16.0 million compared to the $15.6 million reported for the same period of 2022;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.33 compared to $1.27 for the same period of 2022;
  • Return on average assets was 1.34% compared to 1.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2022;
  • Credit loss provision was $1.8 million compared to provision of $750 thousand for the second quarter 2022; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $21.2 million compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2022.1

The Corporation further reported results for the six months ending June 30, 2023:

  • Net income was $32.0 million compared to the $36.5 million reported for the same period of 2022, which included the proceeds of a legal settlement and pandemic related reserve releases, both of which were non-recurring events;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $2.66 compared to $2.95 for the same period of 2022;
  • Return on average assets was 1.33% compared to 1.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2022;
  • Credit loss provision was $3.6 million compared to negative provision of $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $42.6 million compared to $39.4 million for the same period in 2022.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporations performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporations peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2023 were $3.10 billion versus $2.83 billion for the comparable period in 2022, an increase of $272 million or 9.63%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $29 million or 2.26% from $3.07 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023, were $3.13 billion compared to $2.89 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of $239 million or 8.28%, primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $46.6 million or 1.51% from $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2023.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of loan growth in an increasingly challenging environment. Credit quality remains stable, and our disciplined approach to expense management is constant,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Notwithstanding the turbulent environment that arose in the financial services industry towards the end of the first quarter, liquidity is stable, and our balance sheet and capital levels remain strong.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $4.12 billion versus $4.42 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.06 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $4.38 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at June 30, 2023, was $496.9 million compared to $461.5 million on June 30, 2022. The Corporation repurchased 82,903 shares of its stock during the quarter and declared a $0.54 per share semi-annual dividend. An additional 747,317 shares remains under the current authorization. Shareholder’s equity was impacted by the downturn in the markets which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI decreased $14.6 million in comparison to June 30, 2022, and decreased $15.8 million in comparison to March 31, 2023.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $41.47 at June 30, 2023, compared to $38.36 at June 30, 2022, an increase of 8.09%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.44% at June 30, 2023, compared to 7.48% at June 30, 2022, partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $42.2 million, compared to $40.5 million reported for the same period of 2022, an increase of $1.7 million or 4.25%.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was 3.81% compared to the 3.46% reported at June 30, 2022, an increase of 35 basis points or 9.94%.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2023, were $13.3 million versus $9.4 million as of June 30, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.43% as of June 30, 2023, versus 0.32% as of June 30, 2022.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $1.8 million, compared to provision of $750 thousand for the second quarter 2022.

Net Charge-Offs

In the second quarter of 2023 net charge-offs were $1.5 million compared to net recoveries of $202 thousand in the same period of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2023, was $39.9 million compared to $41.5 million as of June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.28% as of June 30, 2023, compared to 1.44% as of June 30, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 1 basis point from 1.29% as of March 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $10.5 million and $10.3 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $31.3 million compared to $30.7 million in 2022.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.01% for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, versus 59.06% for the same period in 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $3.5 million versus $3.7 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 17.99% compared to 19.17% for 2022.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 71 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


                                     
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                                    
Assets $ 4,877,231     $ 4,866,821     $ 5,006,648     $ 4,877,231     $ 5,006,648  
Deposits $ 4,063,155     $ 4,165,398     $ 4,383,257     $ 4,063,155     $ 4,383,257  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,126,676     $ 3,080,044     $ 2,887,527     $ 3,126,676     $ 2,887,527  
Allowance for Credit Losses $ 39,907     $ 39,620     $ 41,468     $ 39,907     $ 41,468  
Total Equity $ 496,888     $ 505,499     $ 461,531     $ 496,888     $ 461,531  
Tangible Common Equity(a) $ 403,824     $ 412,118     $ 367,210     $ 403,824     $ 367,210  
                                     
AVERAGE BALANCES                                    
Total Assets $ 4,818,760     $ 4,851,484     $ 5,046,846     $ 4,835,122     $ 5,098,244  
Earning Assets $ 4,581,652     $ 4,613,126     $ 4,809,570     $ 4,597,389     $ 4,868,625  
Investments $ 1,395,446     $ 1,407,944     $ 1,432,321     $ 1,401,695     $ 1,450,396  
Loans $ 3,097,836     $ 3,068,716     $ 2,825,684     $ 3,083,276     $ 2,801,426  
Total Deposits $ 4,121,097     $ 4,252,161     $ 4,416,542     $ 4,186,629     $ 4,422,174  
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,297,110     $ 3,407,590     $ 3,519,122     $ 3,352,350     $ 3,522,444  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 185,318     $ 96,160     $ 103,223     $ 140,739     $ 104,614  
Total Equity $ 501,686     $ 487,834     $ 494,233     $ 494,760     $ 529,678  
                                     
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                                    
Net Interest Income $ 42,187     $ 44,335     $ 40,469     $ 86,522     $ 78,280  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $ 43,581     $ 45,654     $ 41,665     $ 89,235     $ 80,573  
Provision for Credit Losses $ 1,800     $ 1,800     $ 750     $ 3,600     $ (5,800 )
Non-interest Income $ 10,453     $ 9,375     $ 10,270     $ 19,828     $ 24,008  
Non-interest Expense $ 31,346     $ 32,321     $ 30,674     $ 63,667     $ 62,018  
Net Income $ 15,987     $ 15,980     $ 15,613     $ 31,967     $ 36,537  
                                     
PER SHARE DATA                                    
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 1.33     $ 1.33     $ 1.27     $ 2.66     $ 2.95  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $     $     $ 0.54     $ 0.54     $ 0.54  
Book Value Per Common Share $ 41.47     $ 41.89     $ 38.36     $ 41.47     $ 38.36  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $ 33.99     $ 34.16     $ 32.65     $ 33.70     $ 30.52  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   12,022       12,058       12,248       12,040       12,393  


(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.


Key Ratios Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,       March 31,     June 30,       June 30,       June 30,  
    2023       2023     2022       2023       2022  
Return on average assets   1.34 %     1.32 %     1.24 %     1.33 %     1.43 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   12.75 %     13.10 %     12.64 %     12.92 %     13.80 %
Efficiency ratio   58.01 %     58.73 %     59.06 %     58.38 %     59.30 %
Average equity to average assets   10.48 %     10.06 %     9.79 %     10.27 %     10.39 %
Net interest margin(a)   3.81 %     3.96 %     3.46 %     3.88 %     3.31 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.20 %     0.26 %     (0.03 )%     0.23 %     0.07 %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases   1.28 %     1.29 %     1.44 %     1.28 %     1.44 %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans   300.10 %     328.06 %     442.89 %     300.10 %     442.89 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.43 %     0.39 %     0.32 %     0.43 %     0.32 %
Tier 1 leverage   11.49 %     11.30 %     9.97 %     11.49 %     9.97 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   14.44 %     14.27 %     13.51 %     14.44 %     13.51 %


(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.


                                     
Asset Quality Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  2023   2023   2022     2023   2022
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 15,583     $ 18,934     $ 20,273     $ 15,583     $ 20,273  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 682     $ 1,157     $ 980     $ 682     $ 980  
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 12,616     $ 10,920     $ 8,383     $ 12,616     $ 8,383  
Other real estate owned $ 90     $ 336     $ 170     $ 90     $ 170  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 13,388     $ 12,413     $ 9,533     $ 13,388     $ 9,533  
Total nonperforming assets $ 16,302     $ 15,327     $ 12,620     $ 16,302     $ 12,620  
Gross charge-offs $ 3,543     $ 4,376     $ 2,411     $ 7,919     $ 5,665  
Recoveries $ 2,030     $ 2,417     $ 2,613     $ 4,447     $ 4,628  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,513     $ 1,959     $ (202 )   $ 3,472     $ 1,037  


Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
($in thousands, except EPS)          
Income before Income Taxes $ 19,494     $ 19,315  
Provision for credit losses   1,800       750  
Provision for unfunded commitments   (100 )     (350 )
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 21,194     $ 19,715  


Non-GAAP Reconciliations Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
($ in thousands, except EPS)          
Income before Income Taxes $ 39,083     $ 46,070  
Provision for credit losses   3,600       (5,800 )
Provision for unfunded commitments   (100 )     (850 )
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 42,583     $ 39,420  




CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
           
  June 30,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $ 82,095     $ 222,517  
Federal funds sold   363       9,374  
Securities available-for-sale   1,299,226       1,330,481  
Loans:          
Commercial   1,812,035       1,798,260  
Residential   689,199       673,464  
Consumer   625,442       588,539  
    3,126,676       3,060,263  
(Less) plus:          
Net deferred loan costs   7,962       7,175  
Allowance for credit losses   (39,907 )     (39,779 )
    3,094,731       3,027,659  
Restricted stock   15,391       15,378  
Accrued interest receivable   21,311       21,288  
Premises and equipment, net   67,127       66,147  
Bank-owned life insurance   116,613       115,704  
Goodwill   86,985       86,985  
Other intangible assets   6,079       6,714  
Other real estate owned   90       337  
Other assets   87,220       86,697  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,877,231     $ 4,989,281  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 817,380     $ 857,920  
Interest-bearing:          
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits   60,541       50,608  
Other interest-bearing deposits   3,185,234       3,460,343  
    4,063,155       4,368,871  
Short-term borrowings   128,859       70,875  
FHLB advances   134,582       9,589  
Other liabilities   53,747       64,653  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   4,380,343       4,513,988  
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;          
Authorized shares-40,000,000          
Issued shares-16,137,220 in 2023 and 16,114,992 in 2022          
Outstanding shares-11,982,985 in 2023 and 12,051,964 in 2022   2,013       2,012  
Additional paid-in capital   143,632       143,185  
Retained earnings   640,325       614,829  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (141,250 )     (139,974 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,154,235 in 2023 and 4,063,028 in 2022   (147,832 )     (144,759 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   496,888       475,293  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,877,231     $ 4,989,281  




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
              (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:                      
Loans, including related fees $ 46,479     $ 34,305     $ 91,074     $ 66,662  
Securities:                      
Taxable   6,231       6,048       12,467       10,631  
Tax-exempt   2,678       2,492       5,276       4,840  
Other   841       358       2,112       723  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   56,229       43,203       110,929       82,856  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                      
Deposits   11,957       2,473       21,484       4,149  
Short-term borrowings   1,294       176       2,102       258  
Other borrowings   791       85       821       169  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   14,042       2,734       24,407       4,576  
NET INTEREST INCOME   42,187       40,469       86,522       78,280  
Provision for credit losses   1,800       750       3,600       (5,800 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                      
FOR LOAN LOSSES   40,387       39,719       82,922       84,080  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                      
Trust and financial services   1,185       1,300       2,502       2,672  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   7,054       7,079       13,872       13,733  
Other service charges and fees   196       222       400       328  
Securities gains (losses), net                     5  
Interchange income         151       47       269  
Loan servicing fees   264       368       549       727  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans   311       603       490       1,265  
Other   1,443       547       1,968       5,009  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   10,453       10,270       19,828       24,008  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                      
Salaries and employee benefits   16,946       15,668       34,104       33,010  
Occupancy expense   2,132       2,372       4,731       4,894  
Equipment expense   3,525       2,959       6,824       5,866  
FDIC Expense   577       542       1,364       970  
Other   8,166       9,133       16,644       17,278  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   31,346       30,674       63,667       62,018  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   19,494       19,315       39,083       46,070  
Provision for income taxes   3,507       3,702       7,116       9,533  
NET INCOME   15,987       15,613       31,967       36,537  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)                      
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes   (15,808 )     (55,919 )     (1,570 )     (124,833 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes   147       314       294       629  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 326     $ (39,992 )   $ 30,691     $ (87,667 )
PER SHARE DATA                      
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.33     $ 1.27     $ 2.66     $ 2.95  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)   12,022       12,248       12,040       12,393  


