Edible Grasshoppers Market to be Worth $236.35 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Edible Grasshoppers Market by Product Type (Dried Grasshoppers, Powdered Grasshoppers, Frozen Grasshoppers), End Use (Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Edible Grasshoppers Market by Product Type (Dried Grasshoppers, Powdered Grasshoppers, Frozen Grasshoppers), End Use (Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the edible grasshoppers market is expected to reach $236.35 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is attributed to the growing need for protein alternatives as global food scarcity grows, the environmental benefits associated with grasshoppers, and the rising demand for grasshoppers in the animal feed industry. Additionally, increasing awareness about edible insects offers significant growth opportunities for edible grasshopper vendors. However, the lack of a standardized regulatory framework and psychological and ethical barriers to consuming insects as food restrains the edible grasshoppers market growth.

The key players operating in the edible grasshoppers market are Proscientia (China), Hargol FoodTech (Israel), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Kreca Ento-Feed BV (Netherlands), and Heze Jianuojia Pet Products Co., Ltd. (China).

The edible grasshopper market is segmented based on product type, end use, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Key Findings in the Edible Grasshoppers Market Study:

Based on product type, the edible grasshoppers market is segmented into dry grasshoppers, powdered grasshoppers, frozen grasshoppers, and other product types. In 2023, the dry grasshoppers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the edible grasshoppers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to easy availability, the requirement for lower costs compared to processed grasshopper products, and the inaccessibility of processing techniques in some regions. However, the powdered grasshoppers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the ease of incorporating powdered grasshoppers into protein bars, shakes, and snacks.

Based on end use, the edible grasshoppers market is segmented into human nutrition and animal nutrition. In 2023, the human nutrition segment is expected to account for the largest share of the edible grasshoppers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the higher acceptance of edible grasshoppers as a food source, considering their diverse nutrient profile and rising demand for innovative food alternatives. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the edible grasshoppers market is segmented into offline and online distribution. In 2023, the offline distribution segment is expected to account for the largest share of the edible grasshoppers market. However, the online distribution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of online distribution channels for purchasing edible grasshoppers has been steadily increasing in recent years as it provides an extensive selection of products from multiple vendors, time efficiency, enhanced user experience, and promotions and discounts.

Based on geography, in 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the edible grasshoppers market. Europe’s major market share is attributed to the consumers’ positive attitude toward the consumption of insects as food & feed, government approval for the consumption of grasshoppers, the well-established commercial farming market for edible insects, and well-established manufacturers. However, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

Edible Grasshoppers Market - by Product Type

Dried Grasshoppers

Powdered Grasshoppers

Frozen Grasshoppers

Other Product Types

Edible Grasshoppers Market - by End Use

Human Nutrition

Animal Nutrition

Edible Grasshoppers Market - by Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution

Online Distribution

Edible Grasshoppers Market - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Netherlands Belgium France Denmark Finland Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Thailand China South Korea Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

