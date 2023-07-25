Benevis Welcomes the Next Generation of Dentists to its Esteemed Practices Nationwide

More than 20 dental school graduates have joined Benevis-supported practices and veteran team members across seven states and Washington, D.C. within the past year

Atlanta, GA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities, is proud to have welcomed almost two dozen new dental school graduates to its practices over the past year. The dentists provide general dentistry services, orthodontics, or oral and maxillofacial surgery services in seven states and Washington, D.C.

“Benevis is committed to increasing access to high-quality dental care for underserved communities and ensuring our staff reflects the patients we serve as well. Part of that includes building diverse clinical teams across a number of measures, including ranges of experience and training,” said Bryan Carey, Benevis CEO. “These newer graduates represent the next generation of care providers and will gain from mentorship by veteran team members while also bringing the latest ideas from their educational experience. We are excited that they chose to establish their career in communities that allow them to grow personally and professionally and look forward to their success.”

According to the American Dental Education Association’s (ADEA) 2022-2023 Trends in Dental Education report, 53% of dental school students immediate plan upon graduation is to enter private practice. Benevis is a doctor-led organization, with nearly 500 dentists across its nationwide network. The organization provides clinical autonomy for doctors to run their practices, while empowering dentists with the tools and support necessary to provide ethical, compassionate dental care to the underserved.

“The most powerful piece of Benevis is our people and the commitment of our dentists and staff to live out our mission to ensure that children and families in underserved communities get the dental care they deserve,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis. “That commitment sets our over 120 offices apart, as we believe every person deserves access to quality, affordable dental care.”

Below is information on the 22 new graduates that have joined Benevis over the past year.

CONNECTICUT

Sutton Dental & Braces

David Lin, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the New Haven office. Lin graduated from New York University in May 2022 and began practicing in July 2022.

KENTUCKY

Ruby Dental and Braces

Emil Liakhovetski, DMD, provides oral and maxillofacial surgery services at the Elizabethtown office. Liakhovetski graduated from Lake Erie College of Dental Medicine in June 2022 and began practicing in November 2022.

Abigal May, DDS, provides general dentistry services at the Lexington office. May graduated from Columbia University School of Dental and Oral Surgery in May 2022 and began practicing in March 2023.

Andrew Paez, DMD, provides general dentistry services at the Louisville office. Paez graduated from University of Louisville School of Dentistry in May 2022 and began practicing in October 2022.

LOUISIANA

Taylor Dental & Braces

Chase Thrasher, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the Monroe office. Thrasher graduated from Louisiana State University School of Dentistry in May 2022 and began practicing in July 2022.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Creston Dental & Braces

Victoria Rice, DMD, provides general dentistry services in the Anderson office. Rice graduated from Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University in May 2023 and began practicing in July 2023.

TEXAS

Allington Dental & Braces in the West Texas Community

Rajitha Dhanekula, DMD, provides general dentistry services in the Odessa office. Dhanekula graduated from Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine in July 2022 and began practicing in October 2022.

Lauren Hodges, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the Amarillo office. Hodges graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio Dental School in May 2022 and began practicing in September 2022.

Yangjee Sherpa, DDS, provides services in the Caprock – Lubbock office. Sherpa graduated from SUNY at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine in June 2023 and began practicing in July 2023.

Devyani Singh, DMD, provides general dentistry services in the San Angelo office. Singh graduated from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in May 2023 and began practicing in July 2023.

Chase Thorpe, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the Amarillo office. Thorpe graduated from University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine in May 2022 and began practicing in February 2023.

Elstar Dental & Braces in the Rio Grande Community

Viridiana Wheeler, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the Eagle Pass office. Wheeler graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio Dental School in May 2022 and began practicing in April 2023.

Goodland Dentistry & Braces in the East Texas Community

Kristina Nguyen, DMD, provides general dentistry services in the Longview – Estes Drive office. Nguyen graduated from A.T. Still University in May 2023 and began practicing in July 2023.

Pinova Dental & Braces in the El Paso Community

Marisa Chavez, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the El Paso – Lee Trevino office. Chavez graduated from Texas A&M University College of Dentistry in May 2022 and began practicing in September 2022.

Mohamed Khamsi, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the El Paso – Fairbanks office. Khamsi graduated from Texas A&M University College of Dentistry in May 2022 and began practicing in September 2022.

VIRGINIA

Spencer Dental & Braces

Meng Deng, PhD, DDS, provides orthodontics services in the Norfolk office. Deng graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry in May 2022 and began practicing in August 2022.

Amna Fakhar, DMD, provides general dentistry services at the Richmond office on Mechanicsville Pike. Fakhar graduated from Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry in June and began practicing in July.

Stephen Moreno, DDS, provides oral and maxillofacial surgery services at the Richmond office on N. Southside Plaza. Moreno graduated from the University of Florida College of Medicine in June and began practicing the same month.

Chinwendu Nnagbo, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the Hampton office. Nnagbo graduated from the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in June 2022 and began practicing in September 2022.

WASHINGTON, DC/BALTIMORE

Pine Dentistry & Braces

Nathanael Dejene, DDS, provides general dentistry services in the Hechinger Washington, DC office. Dejene graduated from New York University Kriser Dental Center in May 2022 and began practicing in July 2023.

Seon Lee, DMD, provides general dentistry services in the Hechinger Washington, DC office. Lee graduated from University of Alabama Birmingham in June 2022 and began practicing in October 2022.

Thomas Santacroce, OMS, provides oral and maxillofacial surgery services in the Takoma Park office. Santacroce graduated from Walter Reed Army Medical Center in May 2022 and began practicing in June 2023.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.2 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

