STEP INTO A WORLD OF IMAGINATION AND SELF-DISCOVERY THROUGH THE EYES OF A LITTLE MISFIT
In book 1, Author Dr. S. K. Grunin pens relatable tales on how “Life Isn’t Always What It Seems”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author and retired college professor, Dr. S.K. Grunin, has written and debuted book one of the series “Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit.” Through a unique blend of short tales, stories, and illustrations, Dr. Grunin shares her valuable insights and experiences gained from years of leadership, coaching, and teaching roles.
“Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit” takes readers on a journey of how life is NOT always what it seems; narrated from the perspective of little “MisFit.” It begins with her first memory at the young age of three. Dr. Grunin's storytelling style and relatable anecdotes offer inspiration to embrace one's unique life journey and tackle life's challenges with resilience, perseverance, and humor. The book is the winner of the Fall 2021 Pinnacle Award.
Readers have overwhelmingly praised the book with 24/25 reviews of 5 stars on Amazon. One reader remarked that Dr. Grunin "creates a character that teaches life lessons in such a fun, personal way”, while another spoke of “laughing out loud" while reading the book. This collection is sure to resonate with readers of all ages - as can be seen from the reviews. Teachers have also proclaimed how using this book in their classroom has gotten students more involved in discussing life issues and asking adults – parents, grandparents, teachers, and other role models questions about their own life lessons!
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Grunin has been a college professor at the University of Virginia and other esteemed learned institutions. In addition, she has authored and published a textbook used in her UVA Graduate School courses and has gained extensive experience in leadership and management as an executive coach, CEO, human capital consultant, and retired federal senior employee who served in various positions for the federal courts, including federal law enforcement and leadership development roles.
“Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit” is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading bookstores globally. Book two is coming soon, click on Follow Author on Amazon to be notified when book 2 – Life Isn’t Always Fair is available. To learn more about the book and the author, along with her artwork and available offerings visit Dr. Grunin's website at SKG Creations.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other