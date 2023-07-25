Grab to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 23, 2023

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its unaudited second quarter 2023 results before the U.S. market opens on August 23, 2023.



The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 results at:

Date and time: 8:00 AM U.S Eastern Time on August 23, 2023

8:00 PM Singapore Time on August 23, 2023

A link to the call will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time. Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.

