Equivu Launches NextGen GHS Ground Handling Service

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equivu Capital Holdings, Salvatore C. Calavino’s private investment firm, today launched NextGen GHS, a provider of ground handling services for the airline industry with operations in Billings, Montana (BIL) and Providence, Rhode Island (PVD). Aviation operations expert, Ozgur Yesiltepe was named president of NextGen NHS. In addition to NextGen GHS, Equivu operates NextGen Deicing, a full-service aircraft deicing company.

NextGen GHS specializes in comprehensive, efficient operations that integrate all phases of ground handling. It provides a full range of services, from package sorting to ULD consolidation, deconsolidation services to aircraft loading and unloading to meet the unique needs of its clients.

In addition, NextGen GHS offers a range of ancillary services including Ground Service Equipment (GSE) fueling and security escort services. The GSE fueling services provide fast, efficient and reliable fueling services. The security escort services are staffed with experienced professionals that provide safe and secure transportation of passengers, crew or outside vendors to and from the aircraft or within the defined work area of the airfield.

Serving as president of NextGen GHS, Ozgur Yesiltepe has more than 25 years’ experience in aviation operations management. Prior to NextGen GHS, he was Vice President of Operations for Quantem Aviation Services. He also held senior roles with Cargo Airport Services, Cargo Forces and as Director of Ground Operations for Flight Ops International.

“With the many challenges facing the Airline industry today, NextGen GHS provides a comprehensive and efficient ground handling service to meet the unique needs of our Airline customers,” said Salvatore C. Calvino, Chairman of NextGen GHS, NextGen Deicing and CEO of Equivu Capital. “NextGen delivers exceptional service thanks to Ozgur’s extensive aviation operations experience and leadership along with our high-quality employees.”

According to Ozgur Yesiltepe, “We are focused on strategic expansion and continuous improvement, always seeking new avenues to meet the evolving needs of the industry. We anticipate expanding our ground handling services to several additional airport locations in the next few months.”

