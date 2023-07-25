Silicon Wafers Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 20.30 Billion by 2032, growing at CAGR of 7.2%

insightSLICE Silicon Wafers Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Silicon Wafers Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts for 2023-2032 present extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the various market segments, such as type, technology, wafer size, application, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The Global Silicon Wafers Market was estimated to be US$ 10.12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 20.30 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Silicon wafers are essential for manufacturing semiconductors and can be found in all types of electronic devices. A silicon wafer is a thin slice of semiconductor material used in the fabrication of integrated circuits and other micro devices. This wafer serves as a substrate for microelectronic devices and undergoes several fabrication processes, such as ion implantation, doping, and etching.

It is a thin, round disc produced in numerous diameters and finds applications in various industries, including integrated circuits, MSME fabrication, detectors, sensors, and optoelectronic components, among others. Silicon wafers form the basic building blocks of semiconductors, as semiconductor devices or chips are fabricated on these substrates. Subsequently, these semiconductors are used in electronic gadgets such as computers, smartphones, and telecommunication equipment.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The key factor driving the silicon wafers market is the increasing and emerging applications of semiconductors in various fields, such as autonomous driving, 5G communication, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, the rising demand for renewable energy sources and electronic vehicles is creating new opportunities for silicon wafers in the energy industry. Another factor augmenting the growth is the increasing demand for silicon wafers in data centres.

Globally, various governments and large corporations are investing significant funds in building data centres. Data centres are utilized to store essential information in electronic form, which can be analysed to obtain various insights and aid decision-making. Data centres are proving to be useful across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, IT, banking, construction, and government organizations, thereby further augmenting the growth of the silicon wafers market.

However, a restraining factor in the market's growth is the harmful effects on the environment due to semiconductor manufacturing factories. The discharge from these factories contains numerous toxins that can be detrimental to the environment. Increasing flak from governments and environmental activists may potentially hamper the growth of the market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global silicon wafers market is segmented based on type, technology, wafer size, application, and end-user.

Based on type, the market is segmented into P-type and N-type. The increasing demand for semiconductors is driving the global demand for silicon wafers. Based on technology, the market is segmented into epitaxial wafers, polished wafers, SOI wafers, annealed wafers, and diffused wafers.

Regarding wafer size, the market is segmented into 150nm, 200nm, 300nm, and 450nm. Due to the rising demand from the solar energy sector, the 300nm segment is the largest category and is anticipated to continue its growth in the forecasted period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into solar cells, integrated circuits, photoelectric cells, and others. The increasing government initiatives globally to reduce carbon footprints and focus on renewable sources of energy have led to solar cells becoming the largest segment, which is anticipated to dominate the forecasted period.

In terms of end-users, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, telecommunication, and others. Owing to the increasing demand for electric vehicles, the automotive segment is forecasted to grow at a fast rate in the projected period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global silicon wafers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America based on geography. The largest region is Asia Pacific, owing to the fast-growing electronics industry in China and Japan. With rising demand for electronic devices and clean sources of energy, the market is anticipated to grow exceptionally. Additionally, Taiwan holds the distinction of being the largest manufacturer of semiconductor chips globally, further contributing to the dominance of the region.

North America is also anticipated to experience fast growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the region.

Some key players in the global silicon wafers market are Elkem AS, Addison Engineering, Advance Conductor Inc., SUMCO Corp, Siltronic AG, LG Siltron AG., MCME Electronics materials Inc., and Shin-Etsu Handotai Co. Ltd.

𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• P-Type

• N-Type

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Epitaxial Wafers

• Polished Wafers

• SOI Wafers

• Annealed Wafers

• Diffused Wafers

𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

• 150nm

• 200nm

• 300nm

• 450nm

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Solar cells

• Integrated circuits

• Photoelectric cells

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Telecommunication

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

