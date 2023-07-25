Chocolate VS Coffee: The Benefits, Similarities & Differences – 80Noir Ultra

Northallerton, United Kingdom, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 80Noir Ultra, is an innovative dark chocolate brand that is passionate about making premium quality dark chocolate affordable and accessible, has released an article discussing the benefits, similarities and differences of replacing a morning cup of coffee with hot chocolate mini dark chocolate bars.

The brand is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, palm oil free and prioritises the health benefits of dark chocolate by ensuring its range of 80.3% dark chocolate bars, hot chocolate beads, Corporate chocolate gifts and training bars are naturally packed full of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that helps improve our mental and physical well being every day.

80Noir Ultra’s new article, which featured on its website, is designed to highlight the mind and body benefits of consuming dark chocolate in the morning in comparison to drinking a cup of coffee. Additionally, through recent health studies, the brand hopes to show how the common opinion of chocolate being a guilty treat or an indulgence is a misconception and when consuming quality dark chocolate, is packed with nutritional mind-body benefits.

Carole Armitage, the founder of 80Noir Ultra, said, “Studies suggest that drinking coffee first thing in the morning can actually have a negative effect on our energy levels and mood. This is because the coffee interferes with our natural hormonal cycle, called our circadian rhythm. This cycle is responsible for waking you up and keeping you alert throughout the day, and helping you relax into sleep on an evening with the release of different hormones.”

80Noir Ultra’s Luxury Chocolate selection, such as its new mini dark chocolate bars, offers customers a luxurious, decadent dark chocolate drink that is rich, creamy and contains no bitterness, and low in sugar than any hot chocolate on the market which also benefits mind, body, and well-being.

The brand is the only company that has created a decadent hot chocolate which is 90% less sugar per serving than any other hot chocolate supplier on the market and creates products that deliver the perfect daily dose of minerals and antioxidants to leave customers feeling happy, content, boosted and balanced.

“The cacao beans made to make 80Noir Ultra dark chocolate have naturally occurring nutritional benefits (the cacao bean is one of the world’s best superfoods), as we try to maintain the structure of the cacao as best we can by not adding too many ingredients, we are maximising the number of benefits derived from the bean,” stated Carole. “As such, the naturally occurring antioxidants trigger chemicals in our bodies to increase our serotonin, dopamine levels and our ‘bliss hormone’. Which aids in relieving our stress and anxiety, assisting in reducing depression 4-fold, soothing our soul, and improving our happiness. Which is one of our priorities when drinking or eating 80Noir Ultra.”

In 80Noir Ultra’s new article, the brand compares the different effects that chocolate and coffee have on the body, along with its influence on hormones, the release of Cortisol and energy levels.

“In the morning, our body releases Cortisol, which is the hormone that helps us feel alert and ready for the day. Drinking coffee first thing can disrupt our cycle and our bodies’ tolerance to these hormones, which is the culprit for that good old late morning crash…” continued Carole. “Chocolate contains less caffeine than coffee whilst alternatively being full of mind and body benefits. Dark chocolate is packed full of feel-good nutrients to boost our bodies’ natural happiness, neurotransmitters like Serotonin and Dopamine; as well as improving cognitive function and focus to help you start your day alert, focused, clear-headed and relaxed.”

About 80Noir Ultra

80Noir Ultra is a hot chocolate brand without limitations that is designed to provide customers with a luxurious, decadent dark chocolate drink without compromising on quality and looks after the mind, body, as well as our overall well-being.

Whether customers want a replacement for their morning coffee, a longer drink to relax after a stressful day or a luxury mini bar to provide them with a boost, 80Noir Ultra has created premium dark chocolate that is both affordable and accessible.

