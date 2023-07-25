Avant Technologies, Inc. Appoints Danny Rittman as Chief Information Security Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in acquiring, creating, and developing innovative and advanced technologies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the appointment of Dr. Danny Rittman as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).



Dr. Rittman will implement an information security culture within Avant and develop and facilitate annual information security training at the corporate level. As the Company advances its products and technological footprint in the AI sector, he will lead Avant’s information security and technology risk management. Dr. Rittman has over 18 years of experience in the field of cybersecurity, and he has held senior positions at companies such as GBT Technologies (GBT) and Alpha EDA.

Dr. Rittman is an industry leader in planning, strategizing, and optimizing cybersecurity solutions for companies and organizations. He is a visionary who has translated evolving industry risks into ambitious technology roadmaps and the development of robust security programs. Dr. Rittman has led diverse cybersecurity teams in-house and globally to offer proactive defense solutions and to continue to sharpen the company’s ability and degree of readiness to mitigate vulnerabilities and threats from hackers. Avant plans to develop new AI-based cybersecurity technologies that will help businesses and individuals to protect themselves from cyberattacks.

Avant’s Chief Operating Officer, Paul Averill, said of Dr. Rittman’s appointment, “Danny is a deeply experienced technology leader with a proven track record of driving innovation and developing solutions with cybersecurity frameworks. As we continue to build a world-class organization, Danny will be instrumental in advancing our path forward in the AI sector by providing the expertise needed to protect the Company, our AI solutions, and our product pipeline.”

Dr. Rittman joins Avant from GBT Technologies (GBT), where he serves as GBT’s Chief Technology Officer and has been a director since 2014. In his role at GBT, Dr. Rittman provides vision and leadership, which includes company-wide cybersecurity governance, structure, policies, processes, and metrics. He has been responsible for creating strategic cybersecurity initiatives, advising the CEO on alignment with corporate business objectives, and guiding senior IT management on implementation.

His role also includes evaluating and prioritizing cybersecurity measures based on GBT’s risk profile, cost, and capacity to implement changes. Dr. Rittman has led AI-based cybersecurity technology development for IoT, Big Data, Computer Vision and Networks, and led the cybersecurity team in designing and implementing ML-Based robust security measures to protect the company’s networks, systems, and data.

Before joining GBT, Dr. Rittman served as the Senior Cybersecurity Consultant for the Integrated Circuits (IC) Design Group at Alpha EDA, a developer of EDA software tools. At Alpha EDA, Dr. Rittman developed and implemented the overall information security strategy, policies, and procedures to protect the IC group’s data and assets from cyber threats. He led a team of cybersecurity experts and oversaw the management of security operations, incident responses, and vulnerability management. Dr. Rittman was responsible for collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify security risks and provide strategic recommendations to mitigate potential threats. And he evaluated existing systems and provided recommendations on security infrastructures and upgrades. While at Alpha EDA, Dr. Rittman supervised information systems architecture access control and physical security, and he also facilitated continuous improvement of the Global Security Incident Response Team, and oversight of the Security Operations Center’s performance.

Prior to his instrumental role at Alpha EDA, Dr. Rittman was the Director of Information Security at Micrologic Design Automation. He led the security incident response process, including the ongoing monitoring of threats and vulnerabilities, and the response to major security events. He initiated forward-thinking security solutions for the cloud and network space and mitigated risk, while enabling the business to function properly. Dr. Rittman deployed a risk-based approach to project consulting, focusing the team on solutioning security based on risk. He provided coaching and mentoring beyond his immediate team, and he maintained a current knowledge of established and emerging security solutions that would support the GSK security strategy. Dr. Rittman was responsible for overseeing training and development of partners directly and indirectly managed and made effective staffing decisions. He provided guidance and training to information owners, and Dr. Rittman designed and implemented programs for user awareness, compliance monitoring, and security compliance.

In addition to receiving his doctorate from LaSalle University, Dr. Rittman also recently completed a master’s degree in information and cybersecurity at University of California, Berkeley.

The UC Berkeley Master of Information and Cybersecurity (MICS) program is a graduate-level accredited program that provides a comprehensive information and cybersecurity education. It is offered by the School of Information (iSchool) in collaboration with the College of Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. The MICS program is designed to provide students with the technical and policy aspects of information and cybersecurity. It covers topics such as computer security, cryptography, network security, privacy, risk management, and cybercrime. The program emphasizes a hands-on, project-based approach to learning and provides students with opportunities to work on real-world cybersecurity problems. Upon completion of the MICS program, students will have the cybersecurity skills and knowledge needed to assume leadership positions in private-sector technology companies and government and military organizations.

Avant plans to expand its Research and Development (R&D) efforts over the coming years, architecting and developing intelligent cybersecurity technologies to monitor, identify, and mitigate cyber threats for organizations and individuals’ computing systems.

The rise of cyberattacks is a major challenge facing businesses and individuals today. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of cyberattacks worldwide. The rise of these attacks has been driven by several factors, including the increasing interconnectedness of the world, the growing reliance on technology, and the rising sophistication of cybercriminals. Avant is committed to providing its customers with the best possible cybersecurity protection, and the Company’s expansion of its R&D efforts is a significant step in that direction.

Avant’s executive management truly believes in continuous education, particularly in the tech industry, and the management team understands that the only way to stay ahead of the curve in the fight against cybercrime is to invest in continuous education. By ensuring that its employees are up to date on the latest cybersecurity threats and best practices, Avant can help to protect its customers from harm.

Dr. Rittman will join Avant immediately and begin implementing critical solutions for the Company as it moves forward in the AI sector.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in acquiring, creating, and developing innovative and advanced technologies utilizing artificial intelligence. Recently, Avant Technologies acquired Avant! AI™ and InstantFAME™, two technologies operating in multi-billion-dollar industries. Avant’s “Thy News” application is another of the Company's key projects. Thy News is a worldwide application used for processing news from multiple sources.

More information about Avant Technologies can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

You can follow us on social media at:

https://twitter.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.facebook.com/AvantTechAI

https://www.youtube.com/@AvantTechAI

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov) . In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

Contact:

Kenn Kerr, Consulting Manager of Corporate Communication

Avant Technologies, Inc.

kkerr@avanttechnologies.com