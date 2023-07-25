Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market to Surpass $4,521.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Enhancing Cancer Patients' Quality of Life: Cancer Chemotherapy-Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market Offers Innovative Solutions to Alleviate Treatment Side Effects, Poised for Substantial Growth with a Projected CAGR of 5.7% during 2023-2030.

Burlingame, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market, By Type (Acute CINV, Delayed CINV, Anticipatory nausea and emesis and Breakthrough CINV/Refractory CINV), By Drug Class (Dopamine Receptor Antagonists (Metoclopramide, Chlorpromazine, Prochlorperazine, Haloperidol, Droperidol and Others), Serotonin (5-HT3) receptor Antagonists (Ondansetron, Granisetron, Palonosetron, Dolasetron and others), Substance P/NK-1 Antagonists (Aprepitant, Fosaprepitant, Netupitant, and Others), Corticosteroids (Dexamethasone and Methylprednisolone) and others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral and Transdermal Patch), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030”. According to the report global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,071.1 Millon in 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea And Vomiting Therapeutics Market:

Global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market growth is expected to drive over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives for the cacner patients. For instance, in April 2022, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, launched South Asia’s largest cancer care network by inaugurating seven hospitals and laying foundations for the treatment of cancer in Assam. He inaugurated one hospital in Dibrugarh and virtually launched six cancer hospitals in Jorhat, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Kokrajhar, and Lakhimpur. He laid the foundation of seven new hospitals to be set up at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nagaon, Tinsukia, and Nalbari.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea And Vomiting Therapeutics Market:

Increase prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market over the forecast period. For instance, according to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, the global burden is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths simply due to the growth and aging of the population. Moreover, according to the data provided by the World Health Organization in February 2022, the most common types of cancer were breast cancer accounting for 2.26 million cases and lung cancer accounting for 2.21 million cases in the year 2020, globally.

Market Trends -:

Increasing inorganic strategies such as distribution agreement between the market players to augment the market size

In November 2022, FarmaMondo, a pharmaceutical group, and Helsinn Healthcare SA, a global biopharma company, announced the signing of an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement in the Baltic region for AKYNZEO hard capsules (combination of netupitant/palonosetron), for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in adults. Under the terms of the agreement, FarmaMondo will manage the commercialization of AKYNZEO in Estonia and Latvia.

Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market Report Coverage

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc., a fully integrated international pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for injection to their current portfolio. Fosaprepitant for injection is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin and for delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC).

In March 2021, Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, a research and development driven pharmaceutical company, received approval of abbreviated new drug application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Shanqi. Moreover, Shanqi is Fosaprepitant Dimeglumine drug for Injection used in the treatment of nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy.

In September 2020, Lupin, a multinational pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for injection, 150 mg single-dose vial. Fosaprepitant is used with other medicines to prevent nausea and vomiting caused by cancer treatment (chemotherapy).

In September 2020, Sandoz AG, a research-based pharmaceutical and nutrition group, announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for injection 150 mg in the U.S. Fosaprepitant is the generic version of Emend (fosaprepitant dimeglumine) for injection and is used in adults in combination with other antiemetic drugs for prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with certain chemotherapies, administered as IV infusion.

Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market- Segmentation

Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market is segmented into Type, Drug Class, Route of Administration and Distribution Channel

Based on Type, the market is segmented into acute CINV, delayed CINV, anticipatory nausea and emesis, breakthrough CINV/refractory CINV. Out of which, the delayed CINV segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development activities for delayed CINV.

Based Drug Class, the market is segmented into dopamine receptor antagonists, serotonin (5-HT3) receptor antagonists, substance P/NK-1 antagonists, corticosteroids and others. Out of which, the serotonin (5-HT3) receptor antagonists segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to Increasing launches of serotonin (5-HT3) receptor antagonists.

Based Route of Administration, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral and transdermal patch. Out of which, the oral segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to increasing oral drug launches to treat CINV.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Out of which, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to launching pharmacies.

Among all segmentation, the delayed CINV segment has the highest potential due to increasing research and development activities.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, due to increasing organic strategies such as product launch by the market players. For instance, in May 2022, Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced the launch of Aloxi for pediatric patients in Japan. Aloxi is a intravenous injection available in strength of 0.75mg, which is used in the prevention of nausea and vomiting resulting from administration of chemotherapeutic agents.

Among route of administration, the oral segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Helsinn, a Switzerland based pharmaceutical company focusing on developing superior cancer care and rare illness treatments, announced the launch of oral formulation of Akynzeo in China for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Moreover, in February 2020, Camber Pharmaceuticals, a multinational pharmaceutical company, expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Dronabinol Capsules. Dronabinol Capsules is the generic version of Marinol. Dronbinol is used to treat cancer chemotherapy-related nausea and vomiting and are available in 2.5, 5, and 10mg- 60ct bottles.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cancer chemotherapy associated nausea and vomiting therapeutics market include Eisai Co., Ltd., Pharmanovia, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Helsinn Healthcare SA, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, LGM Pharma, Astellas Pharma Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Norgine, PV Pharma, Fresenius Kabi, Lupin, Hetero Healthcare Limited., Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, OPKO Health, Inc., Weefsel Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Starton Therapeutics.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market, Type: Acute CINV Delayed CINV Anticipatory nausea and emesis Breakthrough CINV/Refractory CINV

Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market, Drug Class: Dopamine Receptor Antagonists Metoclopramide Chlorpromazine Prochlorperazine Haloperidol Droperidol Others Serotonin (5-HT3) receptor Antagonists Ondansetron Granisetron Palonosetron Dolasetron Others Substance P/NK-1 Antagonists Aprepitant Fosaprepitant Netupitant Others Corticosteroids Dexamethasone Methylprednisolone Others

Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration: Oral Parenteral Transdermal Patch

Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Cancer Chemotherapy Associated Nausea and Vomiting Therapeutics Market, By Region: North America

U.S. Canada Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe

Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East

GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa

South Africa Central Africa North Africa





