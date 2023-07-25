ART, a Chevron, Grace Joint Venture, Launches Catalyst System to Produce Renewable Diesel, Sustainable Aviation Fuel from 100% Renewable Sources

COLUMBIA, Md., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Refining Technologies LLC (ART), a joint venture of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and specialty chemicals leader W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), today launched ENDEAVOR™, a hydroprocessing catalyst solution to produce renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 100% renewable sources, such as vegetable oils, refined oils, animal fats, and greases. The announcement comes against the backdrop of significant demand growth for renewable transportation fuels.



“ENDEAVOR™ catalysts are the culmination of an extensive R&D program and have already demonstrated top-tier performance in several refinery applications,” said Nathan Ergonul, ART’s Managing Director. “ART will continue to invest in this exciting segment, building on our technology leadership in contaminant removal and dewaxing to enable customers to maximize yields and profits from a wider variety of biofeeds. Our collaboration with Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a leading process licensor, allows us to fully optimize the renewables process.”

Catalysts play a critical role in the hydroprocessing of renewable feedstocks. Catalysts for contaminant capture, deoxygenation and isomerization are key for processing a wider range of biofeeds to increase product yields and to ensure product specifications are met. The ENDEAVOR™ catalyst system consists of EnRich® guard and hydrotreating catalysts and includes Chevron's industry leading EnHance™ isomerization catalysts, all developed specifically for processing renewable feeds.

Renewable fuels such as RD and SAF are expected to play a key role in the decarbonization of heavy-duty transportation. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, end-users of RD and SAF significantly reduce their greenhouse gas emissions compared to their fossil-fuel based counterparts.

About ART Hydroprocessing™ technology

ART, a joint venture between Grace and Chevron, is a leading supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts that produce cleaner fuels. ART Hydroprocessing™ technology represents a complete portfolio of resid hydrotreating, hydrocracking, lubes hydroprocessing and distillate hydrotreating catalyst technologies through a global manufacturing network. ART Hydroprocessing™ technology combines Chevron's extensive expertise in refining operations, catalyst technology and development, process design leadership and licensing with Grace's materials science, specialty chemical manufacturing and global sales and technical service strengths, to improve refiners' profitability through catalytic solutions that improve the quality and yields of fuels refined from a wide variety of feedstocks. The ART team works seamlessly with CLG, itself a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, which is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels. More information is available at ARTHydroprocessing.com.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of catalysts, engineered materials and fine chemicals. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With more than 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 100 countries.

About Chevron Products Company

Chevron Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation engaged in the refining, marketing and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies, with subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide. The company's success is driven by the ingenuity and commitment of its employees. Chevron is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. The company explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemical products; generates power and produces geothermal energy; provides energy efficiency solutions; and develops the energy resources of the future, including biofuels. More information is available at www.chevron.com.

ENDEAVOR™ and ART Hydroprocessing™ are trademarks of ART Hydroprocessing LLC. EnRich® is a trademark of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. ART Hydroprocessing LLC is licensed to use the EnRich® trademark in the area of renewables. EnHance™ is a trademark of Chevron Products Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation.

