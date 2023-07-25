End-User Excellence: How Automotive, Medical, and Electronics Industries Drive the $5,387.0 Million Laser Welding Market | Future Market Insights Inc.

The global laser welding market has been witnessing substantial growth driven by the rising demand from diverse industries worldwide. Automotive, medical, electronics and other end-user sectors contribute significantly to this upward trajectory. According to the Future Market Insights study report, by 2032, market projections are expected to reach a staggering $5,387.0 million. As various industries increasingly recognize the value of laser welding in terms of precision and efficiency, this market is poised for unprecedented expansion. The future promises innovations and technological advancements that will shape the landscape of laser welding, opening up a world of possibilities for businesses and fueling continuous growth.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Laser Welding Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the growing shift towards renewable energy sources and its expanding use in the electronics and automotive industries. With Laser beam Welding equipment accounting for approximately 20% of automotive welding operations, this percentage is expected to rise as productivity, quality, and weld strength improve. The Laser Welding process has a wide range of applications, boosting market growth in everything from engine components to wind turbines.



The rise of additive manufacturing is revolutionizing production. It enables the creation of complex geometries, optimizes material usage, and reduces waste. Manufacturers are embracing additive manufacturing to streamline production, reduce costs, and accelerate design iterations, promising a complete future transformation of the manufacturing process.

Demand for laser welding is expected to reach US$ 2,758.3 million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% to US$ 5,387.0 million from 2022 to 2032.

Laser beam Welding equipment's capital-intensive and technically demanding nature hinders its growth, as users may opt for cheaper alternatives. Competition from other welding processes like electron beam welding, oxy-fuel welding, and resistance welding affects the market share and restricts the market expansion of laser welding.

North America leads the market with a significant share, attributed to the growing demand for high productivity in welding operations. Europe is to hold lucrative growth opportunities, benefiting from a well-established automotive sector and technological advancements.

Asia Pacific shows potential for growth, driven by industrialization, manufacturing facilities, and increasing adoption of Laser Welding in various sectors. The Middle East & Africa contribute to the market, supported by a growing demand for fabricated metal parts in the heavy machinery industry and increasing automation.

Key Takeaways from the Laser Welding Market Research Study:

North America has the leading market share in the laser welding industry.

From 2022 to 2032, the North American laser welding business is expected to grow to a 27% share.

In 2022, Europe's laser welding industry was predicted to have a sizable share of 30%.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific laser welding business is projected to have a 24.6% market share.

In 2022, the Middle East and Africa laser welding industry is anticipated to have a 13.3% market share.



Top 14 Companies in Laser Welding Market and Their Marketing Strategies:

ROFIN-SINAR Laser GmbH

The Emerson Electric Company

O.R. Laser Technologies GmbH

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Colfax Corporation

CMF Groupe

Control Laser Corporation

Wuhan Farley Laserlab Cutting Welding System Engineering Co., Ltd.

ALPHA LASER GmbH

Bielomatik Leuze GmbH + Co. KG

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd.

Others

Laser Welding Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Carbon Dioxide Laser (CO2) Welding Machine

Fibre

Solid-State

Others

By End-Use Industry

Energy Industry

Transportation Industry

Aerospace Industry

Communications Industry

Metal Fabrication Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Others

By Application

Spot and Seam Welding

Laser Deposit Welding

Scanner Welding

Tube Welding

Profile Welding



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



