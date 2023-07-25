UpHealth Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) ("UpHealth" or the "Company"), a global digital health company delivering technology platforms, infrastructure, and services to modernize care delivery and health management, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

A conference call to discuss the results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through UpHealth’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.uphealthinc.com . Those wishing to participate via the telephone may dial-in at 1-877-704-4453 or 1-201-389-0920 (International).

The telephone replay will be available through August 24, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13739619. A replay will also be available via UpHealth’s Investor Relations website.

About UpHealth Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company that offers technology platforms, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve the delivery and management of healthcare. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improve access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations. For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com/ and follow us at UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial statements of UpHealth, its product offerings and developments and reception of its product by customers, the arbitration and other legal disputes involving Glocal, and its expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future revenue and the business plans of UpHealth’s management team. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of UpHealth considering their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on UpHealth as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting UpHealth will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the mix of services utilized by UpHealth’s customers and such customers’ needs for these services, market acceptance of new service offerings, the ability of UpHealth to expand what it does for existing customers as well as to add new customers, uncertainty with respect to how the ICA or the Indian courts shall decide various matters that are before them or that the Glocal Board will act in compliance with their fiduciary duties to their shareholders, that UpHealth will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, and the impact that the novel coronavirus and the illness, COVID-19, that it causes, as well as government responses to deal with the spread of this illness and the reopening of economies that have been closed as part of these responses, may have on UpHealth’s operations, the demand for UpHealth’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. UpHealth undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investors Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine (MZ North America)

Managing Director

203-741-8811