Canterra Minerals Corporation to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference July 26th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM)(OTCQB: CTMCF), based in Vancouver focused on critical minerals exploration in Newfoundland, today announced that Chris Pennimpede, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 26th and 27th , 2023.



Recent Company Highlights

Staking of the critical minerals Ring of Fire Project in Ontario, Canada:

The Ring of Fire project is located in close proximity and similar geological setting to Eagles Nest which is one of the largest undeveloped, high-grade nickel-copper-platinum-palladium deposits in the world, located in the Ring of Fire region of Northern Ontario, and is 20 km from the proposed Ring of Fire Northern Road Link.



About Canterra Minerals Corporation

Canterra Minerals is a diversified minerals exploration company with a focus on critical minerals (zinc and copper) in central Newfoundland. Canterra’s critical metals projects include four deposits which host compliant resources with considerable exploration potential. The deposits are located in close proximity to Teck Resources’ past producing Duck Pond mine and the past producing Buchans Mine. The deposits host a combined complaint resource of 4.1 million tonnes of Indicated Resources and 1.2 million tonnes of Inferred Resources. See the NI 43-101 Technical Report “Lemarchant and South Tally Project, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate” effective September 20, 2018. In addition, Canterra holds exploration stage gold properties that cover 80 km of strike length of the regional gold bearing Rogerson Lake structural corridor which hosts Marathon Gold Corporation’s feasibility stage Valentine Lake Gold Project. The gold projects have been subject to four drilling campaigns, demonstrating many gold occurrences and warranting further exploration. In Alberta, Canada, Canterra also holds a 50% interest and is operator of the Buffalo Hills diamond project, with Star Diamond Corporation holding the remaining interest. The Buffalo Hills diamond project has been subject to considerable exploration expenditures, including a bulk sample, which has identified 38 kimberlites.

