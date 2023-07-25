Spectrum Control Beams in New Digital Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a key player in cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that Spectrum Control, the world's leading experts in managing and controlling the electromagnetic spectrum, has chosen HawkSearch, Bridgeline's advanced AI-based search solution, to power its ecommerce platform.



Spectrum Control has entered into a multi-year agreement and plans to drive conversions on its eCommerce platform with powerful HawkSearch features such as Smart Search and Recommendations. The microwave signal solutions leader will leverage HawkSearch’s Rapid UI framework with past industry experience for a smooth, fast implementation.

Spectrum Control, operating for over 70 years, excels in developing reliable solutions for powering and conditioning RF and microwave signals, setting new industry standards with continual advancements in material science, design engineering, and manufacturing technologies.

HawkSearch powers growth for other leading distributors such as Packard, Kirby Risk, and Berlin Packaging. The onsite search solution drives conversions and positive customer experiences through personalization and relevant search results.

"Spectrum Control is an innovator in the RF and microwave signal technology industry, and this partnership marks a significant step in expanding its digital growth," stated Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

