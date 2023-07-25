PingCAP Announces Speaker Lineup for Second Annual HTAP Summit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated HTAP Summit returns for its second annual event, taking place Sept. 20 - 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. HTAP Summit will bring together industry leaders, developers, database practitioners, and tech enthusiasts to explore the intersections of distributed SQL databases, cloud-native architectures, hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP), and artificial intelligence (AI).



This year's HTAP Summit boasts an impressive lineup of keynote speakers who will share their insights and experiences leveraging these technologies to drive innovation and transform businesses. Speakers include:

Max Liu, CEO & Co-Founder of PingCAP

Reynold Xin, Co-Founder of Databricks

Peter Zaitsev, Co-Founder of Percona



In addition to the keynote speakers, HTAP Summit will feature a roster of esteemed industry professionals who will deliver compelling talks and engaging panel discussions. While the team is still confirming additional speakers, the confirmed speakers currently include:

Nikhil Simha Raprolu, Staff Software Engineer at Airbnb

Ayan Ray, Senior Partner Solutions Architect at AWS

Boris Savelev, Site Reliability Engineering Manager at Bolt

Timothy Spann, Principal Developer Advocate at Cloudera

Daniela Miao, Co-Founder of Momento

Tejas Chopra, Senior Engineer at Netflix

Sam Dillard, Principal Product Manager at PingCAP

Nabil Nawaz, Principal Solution Engineer at PingCAP

Michael Yuan, Co-founder of WasmEdge



Speakers will share their expertise and explore the latest advancements in distributed SQL databases, cloud-native architectures, HTAP, and AI and how these developments are shaping the future of data strategy and application development.

Attendees of HTAP Summit will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, collaborate with peers, and participate in hands-on experiences with distributed SQL, cloud native, and HTAP technologies. Whether you are an app developer, database administrator, architect, or tech leader, HTAP Summit promises a stimulating environment for learning, networking, and innovation. A complete list of in-person and virtual speakers and exhibitors for HTAP Summit will be released in the coming months.

Registration for HTAP Summit is now open. To secure your spot and learn more about the event, visit pingcap.com/htap-summit . The event’s call for sponsorships is still open. To submit your proposal, please email htapsummit@pingcap.com .

About the HTAP Summit

The HTAP Summit is a first of its kind conference focused on Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP), which is rapidly becoming a disruptive technology in the database industry. Attendees will be surrounded by industry leaders and developers from across the world to discuss technological and business innovations for the database industry. PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, an advanced, open-source, distributed SQL database with HTAP capabilities, and the primary event organizer. This next-gen database features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility—all in a single database. To learn more or register for the event, visit https://www.pingcap.com/htap-summit/ .

