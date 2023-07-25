High Wire Networks CMO, Susanna Song, Named to CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders List

BATAVIA, Ill., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, announced its chief marketing officer, Susanna Song, was named to the inaugural 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.



The list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor, and solutions provider organizations whose commitment to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel. CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the IT channel and technology industry.

“We are so excited to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on their passion and commitment to inclusivity across the channel. Because of their transparent leadership, our work environments are safer and more accepting places where everyone can feel comfortable showing up as the best version of themselves each day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is a more caring and compassionate place because of them, and we look forward to seeing what great things they do next.”

Song leads the marketing of High Wire’s managed cybersecurity and technology enablement services that are sold exclusively through the company’s channel partner network. Since Song joined High Wire in 2018, the network has grown to more than 625 worldwide, including many channel partners and their customers represented in the Fortune 500 and Fortune 50.

Song is leading the go-to-market strategy for its recently announced introduction of a proprietary new cybersecurity technology that is delivered via a security module in a web browser.

Song is also the creator, producer and co-host of The Cybersecurity Simplified Podcast, which last year logged more than 100,000 downloads, drew listeners from more than 100 countries, and ranked in the top 5% of most podcasts shared globally on Spotify.

In May, Song was named to the 2023 Women of the Channel by CRN. This followed High Wire being added in February to CRN Magazine’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists for 2023. The Inclusive Channel Leaders list is now the fifth CRN award High Wire received over the past few years.

“This listing recognizes High Wire’s dedication to creating a diverse workplace for the benefit of our employees, partners and end customers,” stated Song. “From hosting high school interns and working with DoD SkillBridge veterans, to employing teams from across the U.S., we strive to create an environment where everyone is given the opportunity to be the best versions of themselves.”

The 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list is featured in the July issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage available at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

To become a High Wire partner, visit High Wire Networks online or email us at overwatchsales@highwirenetworks.com.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.



© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.



High Wire Contact

Susanna Song

Chief Marketing Officer

High Wire Networks

Tel +1 (952) 974-4000

Email contact

Media Relations:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7572

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel +1 (949) 432-7557

Email contact



The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com