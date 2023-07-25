Walk, Run, or Fly With Allbirds’s Tree Flyer 2

Allbirds’s newest running shoe delivers improved fit, durability, and traction to boost the joy of your run

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allbirds announced the launch of the Tree Flyer 2, the brand's newest running shoe, which combines the latest in natural material and performance innovations, engineered to deliver a swift, smooth run for both frequent fliers and running rookies alike.

Whether you're running a 10K or for ten minutes, the Tree Flyer 2’s comfortable, lightweight, and responsive design helps you enjoy the full experience of your run.

The Tree Flyer 2 was designed with direct consumer feedback in mind, building on its predecessor to help maximize performance and minimize environmental impact. New innovations include:

A flexible , breathable knit upper made with TENCEL™ Lyocell (eucalyptus tree fiber), re-engineered for a more secure fit ; the upper is overlaid with bio-based TPU skins for extra support, and lined with ZQ-certified Merino wool for signature Allbirds comfort.

, knit upper made with TENCEL™ Lyocell (eucalyptus tree fiber), re-engineered for a more ; the upper is overlaid with bio-based TPU skins for extra support, and lined with ZQ-certified Merino wool for signature Allbirds comfort. An updated natural rubber compound and lug pattern, now perpendicular to the tread direction; this refreshed lug design functions like teeth on the road to help provide improved traction , especially on wet surfaces.

, especially on wet surfaces. Overlays on the toe and midfoot for lateral security, increased stability and durability , and element protection ; and an external heel counter for back-end support and security

and , and ; and an external heel counter for A heel tab to easily slip into the shoe

the shoe A carbon footprint of 7.21 kg CO2e (which Allbirds offsets to zero) – that’s 2.71 kg CO2e less than its predecessor and barely half of a standard sneaker’s carbon footprint, which is about 14 kg CO2e based on our calculations.

Spilling the beans

The Tree Flyer 2 is underpinned by Allbirds’s high-performance SwiftFoam™ midsole, made with bio-PEBAX. Unlike industry-standard PEBAX midsoles made from 100% fossil oil and gas, this bio-PEBAX midsole is made with sustainably-sourced castor beans that deliver the same lightweight, soft, and springy feel in a more planet-friendly package. The midsole is fine-tuned to propel you through each stride with an estimated 70% rebound rate.

The SwiftFoam™ midsole is created via a single-step, highly efficient supercritical foaming process, requiring no chemical additives and a fraction of the time it takes to make traditional midsoles. Waste from the midsole-making process is remelted and molded to be used in the shoe’s external heel counter.

Allbirds calls this “instant circularity” because material waste is immediately recycled into other components of the shoe, rather than maybe being recycled or reused somewhere, someday…

“We want to bust the myth that natural materials and sustainable practices mean compromising performance. With the Tree Flyer 2, we’re showing that oftentimes, things that are better for the planet can come with benefits to the consumer,” said Aileen Lerch, senior manager of sustainability, Allbirds. “If we just take the tools out in nature and apply some creative thinking, the potential is enormous. You can even take something like a castor bean and use it to make a high-performance midsole.”

“Even when I was a professional athlete, I would rarely run with just speed or time in mind – it’s more about getting outside and feeling my best, mentally and physically,” said Tim Brown, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Allbirds. “The Tree Flyer 2 is all about maximizing the joy of movement, and giving people a shoe that they can feel great in and feel great about – one that serves their personal well-being and the well-being of the planet.”

The Tree Flyer 2 is available beginning July 25, 2023 at allbirds.com.

