Personal Data Removal Startup Optery Achieves SOC 2 Type II Security Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery, the first company to offer a free service for finding your personal information on hundreds of data broker websites, announced today that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit in accordance with the standards defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard documented with a third-party auditor’s opinion serves as validation of Optery’s enterprise-level systems and controls for securing customer data in the Optery platform.



Optery was audited by Prescient Assurance, a global top 20 independent audit and penetration testing company. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm and provides risk management and assurance services including but not limited to SOC 1/2, ISO 27001/2, PCI QSA, Microsoft SSPA, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, CSA STAR.

Optery’s successful SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates to Optery’s current and future customers that the company manages customer data with the highest standards of security and compliance.

“We are fully committed to the security of our customers’ data. This SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates Optery’s commitment to adhering to the highest security standards,” said Chen Atlas, CTO and Founder of Optery.

Optery’s automated opt out software removes personal information from the internet to reduce the attack surface area for phishing and social engineering, and to help prevent harassment, fraud, doxxing, and physical confrontation. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in its category for two years running in 2022 and 2023.

“As we move forward, our team remains focused on the continuous improvement of our security practices. Optery strives to deliver exceptional personal data removal services to our customers while maintaining the highest levels of security,” said Dekel Barzilay, VP R&D and Co-Founder at Optery.

Phishing, social engineering, identity theft and harassment are made easier by data brokers who openly post personal information such as phone numbers and home addresses online. Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted online. Optery can also automatically remove you from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The company also offers the service to businesses via Optery for Business, assisting IT security teams with scrubbing employees’ personal information from the web to reduce threats and attack surface area. Tens of thousands of users and leading businesses rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep personal data off the Internet.

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery can also automatically remove you from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service is used to prevent threats like phishing, social engineering, identity theft, harassment and physical violence. Tens of thousands of users rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet.

