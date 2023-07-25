A. Duie Pyle Recognized by Heavy Duty Trucking and Inbound Logistics for Sustainability Efforts

The premier transportation provider is recognized for its commitment to fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility in its fleet and facilities

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been named both a 2023 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics and a Top Green Fleet award winner by Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT). These awards acknowledge Pyle's commitment to implementing environmentally conscious practices across its fleet and facilities.



This is the sixth time that Pyle has been recognized as a Top Green Fleet, and it is the fifth time that it has been named a Green Supply Chain Partner.

By investing in fuel-efficient technologies and optimizing fuel consumption with newer trucks and self-inflating tires, the company has achieved significant fuel cost savings and reduced its carbon footprint. The deployment of cruise control systems and advanced safety features, as well as programming trucks to a maximum speed of 68 mph has helped further enhance efficiency and fuel conservation. Pyle's sustainability efforts extend beyond its fleet to include green practices in its facilities, such as operating a 100% solar-powered warehouse and transitioning to electric forklifts.

“Receiving both awards reinforces our unwavering commitment to sustainability and showcases our dedication to helping build an environmentally conscious future, while consistently exceeding customer expectations," said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at A. Duie Pyle. "We prioritize investments in fuel-efficient technologies and advanced safety features, and we are excited to further advance these crucial sustainability initiatives to help drive positive change in the transportation and logistics industry.”

With ambitious plans for the future, Pyle is investing in electric fleet technologies, including purchasing fully electric trucks and building on-site charging stations, which will position the company to prepare and train its workforce for operating and maintaining an electric fleet.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 99 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

